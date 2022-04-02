With Saturday's release of Wohali the golden eagle into the wilds of the Daniel Boone National Forest, Liberty Nature Center celebrated a first in its two-decade history of rehabilitating injured birds.
A crowd of roughly 75 — people of all ages — gathered at the Three Forks of Beaver Trailhead in McCreary County's Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to watch Wohali, named for the Cherokee word meaning "eagle," fly free for the first time in some two months.
Wohali was brought to Liberty Nature Center in January from Prestonsburg, where she was found injured after apparently trying to get to a goat with a fenced enclosure. Though it was enough to keep her grounded for a few weeks, Wohali's injury was relatively minor — a hairline fracture in the metatarsal that Liberty representative Ben Wells compared to a broken finger. She was treated locally by veterinarian Dr. Tim VanDerPloeg.
Wohali is the first of her kind ever to have been nursed back to health at Liberty Nature Center— where volunteers have more experience working with bald eagles, owls and other species native to this area. Golden eagles tend to just pass through, if they come to this part of Kentucky at all.
"If you find one, it's going to be in the winter," Wells' son Ethan, who's volunteered with Liberty for three years, explained.
Mr. Wells added that golden eagles typically nest in Canada, then migrate down through the Rocky Mountains during the winter.
"A few of them come down into Appalachians," he said, which likely explains how Wohali came to be in eastern Kentucky. "We still see them here, not as frequently, but they're here…She'll be out of this state within a week almost certainly, in our opinion."
Considered the second largest raptor in North America, Mr. Wells added that the golden eagle's claws have been compared to those of a grizzly bear. They prefer to eat mammals and other birds, as opposed to the bald eagle primarily eating fish, and are characterized by a striking golden nape.
Ethan Wells told the group that Wohali, who is an adult raptor, weighs approximately 14 pounds with a six-foot wingspan and foot pad measuring 15 centimeters.
"We've dealt with bald eagles now," Mr. Wells said. "When we picked up this golden eagle, we got to experience and appreciate just how much bigger the golden eagle is than the bald eagle."
Leading up to the release, the crew introduced to the group a few other birds in Liberty's permanent care — "educational ambassadors" that help engage the audience learning about the center's mission. Wohali stayed inside a carrier until the big moment, flying low to the ground at first but steadily gaining altitude until she could no longer be seen for the treeline.
To learn more about Liberty Nature Center and its upcoming events, visit their website at libertynaturecenter.org or Facebook page at "Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge Home of Liberty Nature Center."
