Though thick and thin, Liberty Nature Center has stuck it out over the years. Despite the turmoil of COVID which took down a lot of long-standing nonprofits, Liberty kept on standing.
It did, however, have to stop the regular visits from school students who have long been the primary source of volunteers.
Well, no more — Liberty Nature Center has now reopened for high school and middle school kids to come and learn about the birds, reptiles, and others, and also learn a thing or two about responsibility, leadership, and volunteerism.
While many organizations could close down operations, Liberty could not. Being the home of dozens and dozens of animals that need daily care, the center required workers who were willing and able to continue volunteering at the center.
While adult volunteers were able to keep the center going, high school kids had to stay away during that time. However, now that the pandemic’s grip has weakened on the U.S., kids are finally getting back in touch with nature and learning about local wildlife.
Ben Wells is an adult volunteer for the center and worked all through COVID. According to him, there were unexpectedly many new animals that came during that year. The explanation he gave was that, with more people at home, they could pay more attention to what was going on in their own backyards and were more likely to notice critters caught up in traps or fencing or any other type of hazard.
As an adult volunteer Wells gets to see many young adults blossom and learn as they care for the animals, but it’s extra sweet for him considering one of the youths there is his son Ethan.
“He got in front of 250 people a couple weeks ago … he spoke for 45 minutes to an hour, and he’s only 15 years old,” said Wells.
Wells actually started volunteering because his son introduced him to the organization, and already Wells has fallen in love with the animals and the work involved in keeping the animals happy and healthy.
“It’s a great opportunity for people in the area to learn about animals, schedule a tour with the center,” said Wells. “And in return it’s a great opportunity for the youth volunteers.”
As Liberty Nature Center continues to grow and change, people in Pulaski County can continue to have a place to get in touch with their wild side.
