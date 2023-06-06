On Saturday, Somerset’s Liberty Nature Center will be putting on its annual auction to raise money and promote awareness of their foundation which rescues injured animals.
The auction will be held onsite at the center and will open up to guests at noon.
“It’s not going to be as big event (this year), not as many items” said Liberty Nature Center (LNC) CEO Frances Carter. “It’s mainly going to be like an open house.”
The angle this year is to show off to guests the new developments LNC has made and the new animals they’ve gotten.
One facility they’ve added is the reptile building. This building holds scaly things from snakes to bearded dragons.
They also house a new bobcat, a new golden eagle, and two new bald eagles.
Booths and vendors will also be set up for guests, including a taxidermist and arrowhead-making demonstrations. There will also be a food truck.
Liberty Nature Center has a reputation among wildlife handlers across the United States for its program which allows high school and middle school students to volunteer and learn firsthand the importance of animal conservation.
At the auction/open house, many of the student volunteers will provide tours to guests and also give a presentation demonstrating flight training and showing off birds whose injuries don’t allow them to be released back into the wild.
“It’s important for people to understand what kind of opportunities are there for young people in the community,” said Carter. “We’ve had an increase in our high school students and middle school students that are volunteering now that COVID’s (over)… Just to give the folks an idea of, ‘Hey this is a place I can bring my kids out, see some wildlife, and it’s close to home, and I don’t have to drive to Louisville or Frankfort to see these kinds of things.’”
Ethan Wells is a soon-to-be junior in high school who’s worked for Liberty Nature Center since before the COVID pandemic. As he spoke to the Commonwealth Journal, he chopped up a fish to serve to a bald eagle.
“It’s been a great help,” when asked how he liked working with an influx of new student volunteers. “I am so grateful that we have as many volunteers as we have this year.”
Wells said he volunteered during last year’s auction and had a blast giving tours and telling visitors about the animals they have. He was excited that there were so many new volunteers as there will be more people to guide guests.
Liberty Nature Center is located at 943 Bridge Hollow Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.