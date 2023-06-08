What better way to spend a pleasant June evening than taking a run down the middle of East Mount Vernon Street? How about finding a banana split at the end of the journey?
The United Way of South Central Kentucky held its third Lickety Split race Thursday evening. Billed as the shortest footrace in Kentucky, the 350-yard dash gives participants a little bit of exercise by competing from the Fountain Square all the way to the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market – incorporating one of Pulaski County Government’s best-known features with one of the City of Somerset’s busiest downtown spots.
“[There’s] perfect weather for this year’s Lickety Split. It’s a smaller race this year, but we’re still excited,” said United Way Executive Director Crystal Cox.
While the first ever dash was held in the fall of 2021, since then it has been a fixture of the United Way’s June calendar.
“We changed it to June because June is National Dairy Month, and since we’re having ice cream and banana splits, we thought there was a good tie-in there,” she said.
Rather than the usual 5K race, the United Way decided to market themselves in a much smaller space. “Where it’s so short and it’s so fun, it’s not as intimidating as some of the longer races,” she said.
Cox said it helps with bringing out participants of all ages, from the “tiny tots” to their oldest competitor, Hershal Whitaker.
This was the second year in a row that Whitaker took home one of the race’s most coveted awards – last place. The 93-year-old’s official time was not available by the end of the race, but he seemed pleased with both his participation and the prize.
At the other end of the scale, Somerset’s Brayden Gross took first place with a time of 37.7 seconds. Second place went to Eubank’s Brady Crook, with a time of 38.4 seconds.
Michele Isaacs took home the Best Costume award.
While the race is a fundraiser for the United Way, Cox said the end of the race doesn’t mean an end to ways the community can help the non-profit organization.
“Even if people weren’t able to participate in the race, they can always support their local United Way by donating on our website, uwscky.org/give, or they can swing by my office during normal working hours,” she said.
This year’s race sponsors included a new tier for Race Course Sponsors – reserved for businesses that were within sight of the course. Three Race Course Sponsors were named: Thee Parsonage, Citizen’s National Bank and Birdies and Barrels.
This year’s Platinum Sponsor was TTAI, while Gold Sponsors were Cumberland Car Wash, the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships and First & Farmers National Bank. Community Trust Bank was the Silver Sponsor this year. The banana splits were provided by Dairy Queen, and Diamondz and Divaz Catering provided water for the racers.
Cox gave a special thanks to Good Times Event Services, the official timekeeper for the race. Cox noted that because the race was so short, Good Times had to make a couple of adjustments to their usual system.
Cox also gave a huge thank you to Megan Greiwe, who designed the shirts for this year’s race.
Greiwe is a student of A New Beginning Achievement Center, and will be entering this fall at Somerset Community College as a Visual Communications student.
