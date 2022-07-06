We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
The first words of the Declaration of Independence never fail to remind me just how incredible our nation's beginnings were. The entire document is a simple statement of just over 1,300 words. However, it set the world on fire by putting King George III and Great Britain on notice that the American colonies were willing to risk everything for what they saw as an opportunity to set their own course.
While Thomas Jefferson began the first draft of the Declaration a month before, a committee was tasked with working out the final version after 12 of the 13 colonies with delegates at the Second Continental Congress voted to approve a motion to declare independence on July 1. It took two days to finish the statement and two weeks to engross - a phrase still used today to make sure the final version is correct and reflects any and all changes made. Most of the convention's delegates actually signed the document on August 2.
It is not lost on me that it was a legislative body that voted to take this step. Our very nation was founded by those who faithfully spoke the will of the people they represented. In fact, only 12 states initially voted for independence because New York's delegates to the conference waited until their home assembly had not given them approval to do so.
It took more than 11 years and several attempts to bring together the United States of America, but the crafters of our federal Constitution did so in 1787. Their goal was best summed up by words found in the document's preamble: "in order to form a more perfect union."
While the Constitution has been amended 26 times over the past 235 years, it remains our country's guiding document that establishes our national government and fundamental laws, as well as guaranteeing our basic rights. Changes are difficult to make as amendments must follow processes that are intentionally complicated in order to ensure that changes are not made in haste. However, it can be interpreted incorrectly and has been several times. This is nothing new as we have seen throughout our history from Dred Scott to Roe v. Wade. However, if recent rulings issued by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) are a sign, we have entered into a time with a renewed sense of commitment to upholding our federal Constitution.
While many are talking about the Dobbs case, the Court also ruled to preserve individual liberty and limit the federal government's interference in other cases. Earlier this year, SCOTUS ruled that the federal government cannot require employers to mandate employees receive Covid vaccinations or take Covid tests (NFIB v. Dept of Labor); that the government cannot discriminate against faith-based schools in awarding public grants to private schools (Carson v. Makin); and that a federal government agency only has the power given to it by Congress (West Virginia v. EPA). These are big wins for the very ideals our nation was founded upon, and I am hopeful that we will see the SCOTUS continue to faithfully defend our Constitution.
While we marked Independence Day with picnics and fireworks, our founders forged this nation under far more dangerous and deadly circumstances. They were far from perfect, but the America they dreamed of continues to be better every day because of their courage and commitment to fundamental truths. I am hopeful that SCOTUS's rulings will lead us to reflect further on the role of not only our federal government, but also our state and local governments.
In the meantime, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at shane.baker@lrc.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.