91 YEARS AGO
MARCH 12, 1930
Taking a stand
The grandstand built at the baseball park here last season will be moved to another part of the field this year and a new and larger stand will be constructed. Three entrances to the park will also be made this year. The first game of the season will be played about the middle of April. The management expects to give fans here another winning club this year.
Long time gone
Lt. Joe Henry Hussing sailed Tuesday from Rizal, Phillippine Islands, where he has been stationed, for San Francisco. He will arrive in Somerset in May. He has not been home in two and a half years.
Blanche bounces back
Mrs. Blanche Burke, manager of the Consolidated Coach Corporation's bus station here, had a narrow escape from serious injury Friday morning at the station in the Citizens National Bank Building. She was seated at her desk when a piece of plaster fell from the ceiling, striking her in the head and face. She suffered a scalp wound and cuts and bruises about the face and shoulders. She was treated at Somerset General Hospital and was back on the job less than one hour after the accident.
Lights out
A sedan driven by Ed Haynes of Somerset and a coupe driven by Carl Lewis of Elihu, collided in front of the Kenwick Hotel Saturday. Both cars were badly damaged but only Mr, Lewis suffered minor injuries. According to Haynes, Lewis was driving his car without lights.
Goodbye Kroger
Sam Humble has resigned as manager of the Kroger store in Springfied and returned to his home here.
NuGrape sale
Squire A. T. Spears has sold his interest in the NuGrape Bottling Company here to M. E. Haggard.
Ohio State grad
Miss Opal Cain, daughter of Mrs. A. W. Cain, will graduate this week from Ohio State University.
Egg-citing news
Lewis James of Somerset has a hen that laid two eggs in one day. Eggs laid by this prize hen will be used for hatching purposes as Mr. James hopes to secure a flock of the "two-eggs-a-day type.
Burns badly burned
Albert Burns, popular electrician at the Southern Railway Shops at Ferguson, was badly burned at the shops Monday when a board he was standing on broke and he fell into a steam vat.
Talk it up
Betty Bronson will star in the talkie, "The Time, The Place, and The Girl" on Monday and Tuesday at the Virginia Theatre. Also, talking news.
Big happenings at Delmer
Brent Tarter and Julia Burton surprised their many friends by getting married Saturday afternoon. They are moving to Virgil Burton's house at the James Burton place.
Eli Burton purchased a cow from Bam Turpen for $70.
Nathaniel Burton traded his farm to V. Turpen for a farm on the road near Oklahona school house.
Meeces move
County School Supt. L. E. Meece and Mrs. Meece, who sold their farm on Slate Branch Road to Link Hair, moved last week to North Central Avenue.
Dress for less
Dresses 98 cents and up at The Noble Stores. "Where A Dollar Does It's Duty."
Get your order in
All those desiring Mexican quail are requested to communicate with Dr. R. G. Richardson, secretary of the Izaak Walton League. A shipment is expected from the State Fish and Game Commission soon and the birds will be distributed at that time.
MARCH 19, 1930
Walden on fire
Burnside's Mary Walden made four consecutive baskets to help her team defeat Moreland in the Fifth regional basketball tournament at Danville last week.
Is it you?
Officers are trying to find out who has been furnishing prisoners at the county jail with tools used in trying to escape.
Green with envy
Somerset resident E. P. Buchanan never forgets St. Patrick's Day. Annually he receives a box of shamrocks from his parents in Belfast, Ireland. The shamrocks are greatly admired by his many friends.
Costly caper
A Chevrolet touring car, belonging to Nile Cundiff, which was stolen from its parking place on North Main Street last October, was recovered in a Columbia, Ky. garage Saturday. T. O. Smith, a traveling salesman, in a conversation with Chief of Police Robert Warren Friday, advised him that a car bearing a Pulaski license was left in the Columbia garage last October by a man who asked the manager to loan him two dollars until the following day. The manager complied with the request and the man who stored the car never returned. Chief Warren found that the car was the one stolen from Cundiff and immediately notified him Mr. Cundiff had to pay a storage bill of $17 before bringing the car home. The machine had been slightly damaged.
Road progress
Traffic bound stone, quarried at Tateville, is being uploaded here this week and will be used on the road between here and Cumberland River. Four thousand tons of stone will be placed on the road from Somerset to the McCreary County line in the next few weeks. This will make the road thick enough for the blacktop which will be put on this summer.
Together again
Mrs. H. E. Higgins is moving this week to Springfield, Ohio, to be with Mr. Higgins, who has been there for a year. Mr. Higgins is secretary of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce.
Norwood tragedy
A 12-year-old girl is dead and her father and brother are critically ill as a result of drinking some poisoned milk last week. Mabel Elizabeth Abbott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Abbott, died at her home at Norwood Saturday of ptomaine poisoning. Her father and a brother, Clarence Abbott, have been critically ill, but are now believed to be out of danger.
The milk was poisoned when it was left standing in a bucket for several hours, it was said.
Dunbar dandies
Dunbar High School will have an oratorical contest Monday night. The four students competing are Marcellus Fitzpatrick, Minnie Barger, Mae Brown and Marie Irvine.
A step too fur?
Eleven citizens of the county arrested this month by Game Warden Sam Gentry for having fur bearing animals in their possession were fined $5 each and costs in county court Friday. The men said they did not know they were violating any laws as they did not know it was illegal to keep fur bearing animals.
Sorry, Oscar
In our February 26 issue we stated that Oscar Whitaker had been arrested for false swearing and placed in jail. The arresting officer gave us the wrong name. Robert Whitaker and not Oscar Whitaker was arrested. We sincerely regret the mistake and the embarrassment caused Mr. Whitaker.
