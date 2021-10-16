On September 11, 2021, the 12th Annual Pulaski County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show and Sale was held at Ard Ridge Cattle Company in Nancy, KY. This event gives the youth of Pulaski County the chance to showcase their livestock project one last time before the end of the season. The exhibitors have worked all year with the animals putting in countless hours working with their animals and multiple miles traveling to different shows across the state to showcase their hard work. This year we had 11 livestock exhibitors participate in the show representing 3 different species showing pigs, sheep, and cattle.
We have only been able to continue this great event in Pulaski County for 12 years because of the support that the kids receive from our great community. It is because of those who come out to watch the show, our buyers, and the sponsors that give donations to help support the kids, that help make this event such a success.
We would like to give a special thanks to Leonard and June Branscum and their family for allowing us to use the great facilities at Ard Ridge Cattle Company to host this event. Another thanks to Rick Barker at Godby Realty and Auction for giving his time and expertise to announce the show and take care of the auction.
The live auction part of the event is always one of the bigger draws for the crowd. We are incredibly thankful for those who support our youth buy purchasing their livestock projects. Lake Cumberland Livestock Market purchased 9 of the 12 animals sold including the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Steer, and Grand Champion Lamb. KNS, Inc. purchased the Reserve Champion Lamb. Bluegrass Livestock Market purchased the Grand Champion Hog.
Placings for the 2020 Show & Sale:
Grand Champion Steer- Claire Peterson, Reserve Steer- Claire Peterson, 3rd Place Steer- Kate Bruner, 4th Place Steer- Grace Bruner
Grand Champion Lamb- Karly Roy, Reserve Lamb- McKenzie Strunk, 3rd Place Lamb- Rylie Baker, 4th Place Lamb- Rebecca Debord, 5th Place Lamb- Karly Roy, 6th Place Lamb- Dixie Evans, 7th Place Lamb- Caleb Evans
Grand Champion Pig- Reba Prather, Reserve Champion Pig- Jack Bruner
2nd Annual 4-H Country Ham Donation Auction
We also had our 2nd Annual 4-H Country Ham Donation Auction at our Livestock Show & Sale this year. This was Pulaski County's 2nd year participating in the Kentucky 4-H Country Ham Project. We had 27 4-H youth participate in the project this year with 15 selling their ham at Show & Sale.
We are again, extremely thankful for our country ham buyers that came out to support our country ham project participants. Lake Cumberland Livestock, KNS Inc., Gina Noland, Micah Brown, Samantha Owens, Red Hawk Farms, Terrill & Karen Roy, Boy & Mary Ellis, Brian Taylor, Ethan Ellis, Marshall Todd, Jack & Kim DeBord, Pat Keith, Jeff Smith and Ross & Brittany Haste.
4-H youth that sold their hams are: Miriam Ritchey, Clay Sneed, Jake Haste, Julie Bullock, Ellen Ritchey, Gabe Urgelles, Ian Horseman, Kate Miller, Isaiah Stevenson, Bella Reed, Calvin Miller, Celina Martinez, Cole Keith, Becca DeBord, and Keith Taylor.
Thank You to Our 2021 Sponsors: Lake Cumberland Livestock Market, Pulaski County Cattlemen, Pulaski Farm Bureau, Kentucky Nutrition Systems, Warner Fertilizer, Southern States, Valley Farm Equipment, Don Hurt Farm Bureau, John Vanhook Farm Bureau, J. Anderson Farms, Adkins Farms, Harris and Associates, Leaning Pine Farms, Science Hill Milling, Mr. & Mrs. Scott Dunagan, Mr. & Mrs. Ross Haste, Wilson and Roy Construction, Women's Care of Lake Cumberland, Melissa Erwin Noe, EA, Weddle Enterprise, Lake Cumberland Real Estate, Citizens Bank, Science Hill Barber Shop, Ford Brothers Realty, Red Barn Wool and Sports Den.
Livestock programs are one of the most recognized aspects of 4-H, but many people do not know these programs help young people develop positive character traits and become the leaders of tomorrow. These programs introduce many youth to animals, but more importantly, the youth learn many life skills through their participation. Livestock projects allow 4-H'ers to get firsthand experience in raising and caring for an animal. This project teaches youth responsibility as they are in charge of caring for another life. As the animal grows, young people can take pride in knowing they helped the animal develop and mature.
For more information on how you or your child can get involved with 4-H livestock projects or other 4-H programs, contact Jennifer Cole or Erica Spurgeon, Extension Agents for 4-H Youth Development, at the Pulaski County Extension Office at 606-679-6361.
