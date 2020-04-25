We continue our look backward at the Year 1951, the year Lake Cumberland was impounded and Somerset and Pulaski County were flexing muscles to become a tourist destination.
In the distance, somewhere over yonder in a world we didn't know, were angry clouds of the Korean War, often called "the Forgotten War." Coverage of the 1950s conflict was censored. (No battlefield coverage; only censored movie reels) Memories of the war decades later were often overshadowed by World War II and the Vietnam War.
But the three-year conflict in Korea, which pitted Communist and Capitalist forces against each other, set the stage for decades of tension among North Korea, South Korea and the United States. It also helped set the tone for Soviet-American rivalry during the Cold War, profoundly shaping the world we live in today.
Those who fought in the Korean War were forever changed, haunted by memories and nightmares. This reporter's brother, in a late-night conversation after he returned, was asked if he were not in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese soldiers.
He looked away, paused for a moment, then shook his head in the affirmative. Blood drained from his face.
"Were you scared?" I asked.
Lord yes, I was scared," he responded.
"What kept you and your buddies from running?" I wondered.
"Man, there was nowhere to run," he scoffed, getting up and walking away. There was pain in his eyes.
He was a sergeant, a marksman, skilled in precision shooting, a trainer in the U.S. Army. He could light a kitchen match at 20 feet with a rifle. To light a match, the projectile must touch the head, not hit it. But, after Korea, and hand-and-hand combat, my brother was never the same.
Scattered 1951 headlines in The Somerset Journal, weekly predecessor of the Commonwealth Journal, reflect the crises of war and the conflict's effects on Pulaski countians. Those were the days of one-column, machine-set headlines. A newspaper could have 20, maybe 30 stories, on its front page. A trip to Florida by the well-to-do, and how many flat tires they had, were newsworthy. Rarely was a story impacting enough to command a two-column head:
APPLICATION
DENIED
The application of J.C. Edwards to operate a drive-in theatre on his farm north of the Caney Fork Bridge on Highway 27 about a mile north of Somerset was denied by Pulaski County Court Thursday after a hearing. County Judge C.I. Ross pointed out the nation now is in the throes of its greatest crisis and that in his opinion all citizens are needed to devote every energy to work of a constructive nature to assist in the preservation of the liberties of the nation. All kinds of material which ordinarily would be used in construction of a drive-in theatre must, if necessary, be channeled into productions of munitions and other articles of war, and therefore it would be impossible in the foreseeable future for a drive-in theatre to be constructed in this county, said Judge Ross. (County judges, before state courts were reorganized in the 1980s, had judicial powers and presided over court cases).
WAR RESTRICTIONS
Most prices and all wages were frozen at January 25 levels by the government Friday night. It has been explained that both price and wage orders are temporary stopgap measures.
RAIL FARES DOWN FOR MILITARY
PERSONNEL
Reduced round-trip fares of two cents per mile for military personnel traveling in uniform will go into effect January 26 on the Southern Railroad System.
NOTICE TO
TAXPAYERS
Under the new law each taxpayer is required to list all his property between January 1 and March 1. Please come to the office as soon as it is convenient for you and avoid the rush in the last few weeks. All property must be listed together with any new buildings. Help me to serve you by listing all your property as soon as possible -- Ernest Farris, tax commissioner.
CLEARANCE SALE
Jack N' Jill Shop is offering corduroy and velvet bonnets for $1.95.
FINAL LEAF SALES
The final leaf sales were held on the local market Tuesday, concluding a successful season. Sales were held at the Peoples Tobacco Warehouse both Monday and Tuesday and the Farmers Tobacco Warehouse concluded sales Friday. On Monday, a total 43,156 pounds sold for $20,934.21, an average of $48.50 (per hundred pounds). At the final sale Tuesday, 68,590 pounds sold for $31,519.87, an average of $45.95.
INDUCTION CALL
Thirty-four Pulaski County youths are scheduled to leave for induction into the Armed Services during the month of February, according to the local Selective Service Board.
REELECTS OFFICERS
Directors of the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association at their meeting Monday reelected all officers, namely George A. Joplin Jr., president; Chester Copeland, vice president; Robert H. Mallory, secretary; M.N. Berry, treasurer; Gladstone Wesley, attorney; and Mrs. R.R. Mallory, assistant secretary.
THANKS HADACOL
"I was run-down, sick and skinny and weighed only 90 pounds before I used HADACOL. I would not eat because I had no appetite. Now I weigh 123 pounds and have an appetite. I feel a lot better. I've been taking HADACOL for 10 months and am still taking it. I am 15 years old. HADACOL has done me a lot of good." -- Teen-ager's testimony to benefits of HADACOL.
UNITED FOR VALUES
Nylon hose, 54 gauge, 15 denier. Very sheer in new spring shades. If perfect, $1.65. (Now) $1. -- United Department Store.
ATTENTION BICYCLE OWNERS
We have purchased the bicycle supplies and repair materials of Mr. Roy Rasner, and are equipped to repair any bicycle, or tricycle of any size or description, including Victory-type bicycle. -- Firestone Dealer Store, 217 East Mt. Vernon Street.
RELIGIOUS CENSUS
A total of 2,500 homes will be visited in the Religious Census to get underway here Sunday. Fourteen local churches have banded together to make this one of the most extensive surveys of this type ever taken in Somerset. The churches are reminding: Be At Home Sunday Afternoon -- Someone Will Visit You.
BASKETBALL GAME ON SKATES
Playing basketball is hard enough for most people but two local independent teams will make things a little more difficult Monday night when they play a regulation game on roller skates. The game will be played at the skating rink in the basement of the Hotel Beecher and all proceeds will be turned over to the March of Dimes.
EMERGENCY IN SOMERSET
Because of a natural gas shortage in Somerset, Mayor A.A. Offutt declared a state of emergency and requested all business houses and other establishments using gas which are not essential to close temporarily during continuance of the present shortage to save gas for home heating. (The business closures continued during extremely cold weather until, during the 1970s, Somerset extended a natural gas pipeline to near Hyden in Leslie County and tapped into natural gas wells in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky. The pipeline system has since expanded, transporting previously landlocked natural gas, and is a profitable business for the city).
ANNOUNCEMENT
Mr. Joe Boyd, representing Globe Tailoring Company, will be a M. L. Gover Store Wednesday, Feb. 7 with the new spring line of Made-To-Measure Suits. You are invited to inspect the line.
STILL SEIZED
Deputy sheriffs Ellis Reid, Herbert Todd and Jim McDonald and two federal agents located a 50-gallon galvanized moonshine still Friday morning near Greenwood in McCreary County. No one was at the still at the time. The officers confiscated the still and complete outfit and poured out 50 gallons of mash. The still was brought to the sheriff's office.
And life goes on. The 1950s were simple times, when the voice of Edward R. Murrow was our only connection to a world we had never seen. Houses had front porches with swings.
For Pulaski countians, our world was in walking distance and our longest journey was to town and back on Saturday.
