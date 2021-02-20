2021 4-H Teen Summit is virtual, Deadline to register is February 26th

Kentucky 4-H is moving its popular Teen Summit online this spring as it continues to provide youth with meaningful leadership opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4-H Teen Summit is the premier leadership event for middle school 4-H'ers. While the event has moved online, participants will still have the opportunity to meet their peers from across the state, connect with their 4-H Camp and participate in leadership workshops presented by members of the Kentucky 4-H State Teen Council and interest-specific 4-H leadership boards.
The event is designed to help sixth, seventh and eighth graders build their leadership skills and develop their interest for pursuing state-level leadership positions as they transition to senior-level 4-H'ers.
Youth can participate in virtual activities on the evenings of Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19. 4-H members will have a full day of fun, interactive, virtual programming on Saturday, March 20. There is no cost to attend this virtual conference, but participants have the opportunity to purchase a t-shirt for $5.00 (not required).
Any 6th, 7th or 8th grader in Pulaski County is eligible to the 4-H Virtual Teen Summit, no previous 4-H experience required! In fact, this is a great way to get introduced to 4-H! Just contact Jennifer Cole at the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 606-679-6361 or by email, jennifer_cole@uky.edu.
Deadline to register: Friday, February 26th
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability
