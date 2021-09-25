Well over 100 participants from churches in the seven county Lake Cumberland Area took part in the annual Operation Christmas Child (OCC) Kick-off event at Victory Christian Fellowship on Saturday, September 11th.
OCC partners with local churches around the world and uses gift filled shoeboxes to share the good news of Jesus Christ with children in need and their families. For many of the children who receive a shoebox, it is the first gift they will ever receive.
At the Kick-off, the presentation included a personalized message from Aroma Nawaz thanking the Lake Cumberland Area for their participation with OCC. Aroma, who grew up in a "hard-to-reach country," shared her testimony of how receiving an OCC shoebox gift as a child changed her life.
Participants were presented with displays of sample shoeboxes for both boys and girls in different age groups. These sample shoeboxes provided ideas of items to pack.
Also on display were "theme" boxes, where the items packed were centered on a theme such as Spiderman, Frozen, Unicorns and Dinosaurs.
"I loved seeing the sample boxes, especially the theme boxes." said Kay Maynard. "I had never thought of packing a 'theme' box."
The craft tables were a big hit, displaying ideas such as jump ropes made out of T-shirts, CD spinners, sock dolls and puppets. "We always want to show crafts that are quality items that can be made inexpensively and easily by youth groups, sewing groups and seniors," said Rita Ringner.
Another display included information on The Greatest Journey discipleship program. This is a 12 lesson program to which, many children after receiving their shoebox gift, are invited back to participate. A "Can It Go? Yes or No" game was a fun way to guess and learn what items are appropriate to add to the shoebox gifts.
In 2020, Operation Christmas Child, which is a project of Samaritan's Purse, delivered over 9.1 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need around the world. For 2021, the Lake Cumberland Area goal is to collect 12,420 shoebox gifts.
"This is one of the most impactful ministries in the world today," said Randy Ringner, Co-Area Coordinator, "and it is a joy to see many different churches and different denominations involved in it from the Lake Cumberland Area."
National Collection Week is November 15-22. Pulaski County has three Drop-0ff locations: Beacon Hill Baptist Church, Sardis United Methodist Church and Eubank Baptist Church.
If your church or organization would like to get involved or would like more information please contact Rita Ringner at 606-875-1908 or ritaringner@gmail.com.
