Pulaski County 4-H is excited to welcome Missoula Children's Theatre back to Pulaski County for a week-long residency this April.
An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of RED RIDING HOOD on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Those auditioning should plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are Red Riding Hood, her three Girlfriends, Little Loveable Wolf, the Hood Family, the Three Little Pigs, a Woodsman, a Locksmith, Ranger Rooney, The Boy who Cried Wolf, the Wolfgang, Forest Shadows, and some rascally Raccoons. All Pulaski County students in grades kindergarten through twelve are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week and the performance will take place on Saturday, April 16th.
We believe that all youth should have opportunities for positive youth development in our four guiding concepts: mastery, belonging, independence, and generosity. This 4-H program fosters mastery by giving youth the opportunity to learn and master skills related to the performing arts, belonging by joining others with a similar passion, independence by allowing opportunities to showcase their skills and generosity by using their passion to give back to others.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension Office at 606-679-6361.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
