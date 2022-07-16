WILLIAMSBURG, KY (07/11/2022)-- University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who completed their degrees this July.

Graduates from your local area include:

Anna Conner of Somerset (42503), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Special Education

Sydney Draper of Somerset (42503), who completed their Master of Business Administration

Tonya Draper of Somerset (42503), who completed their Master of Business Administration

Chelsie Loveless of Somerset (42501), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Well done, Patriots!

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you