WILLIAMSBURG, KY (07/11/2022)-- University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who completed their degrees this July.
Graduates from your local area include:
Anna Conner of Somerset (42503), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Special Education
Sydney Draper of Somerset (42503), who completed their Master of Business Administration
Tonya Draper of Somerset (42503), who completed their Master of Business Administration
Chelsie Loveless of Somerset (42501), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Well done, Patriots!
