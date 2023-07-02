Tuesday is the 4th of July and a time to enjoy this special holiday with your family as many of you will be off from work. The Pulaski County Extension Office will be closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday. If you need bales of straw, it is now available at the office.
Many holidays revolve around food, so it is no surprise that Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with a cookout or picnic. Pulaski County has many picnic spots available for you to use for your family picnic. When grilling, at home or at a park, there are several tips you need to remember to keep you and your family safe.
First, be sure to keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your house or other structures. This includes portions attached to your house like your carport, garages, and porches. If you have more space farther away that is even better. Think safety. Grills should not be used underneath a wooden overhang as the fire could flare up and catch the structure on fire. This applies to both charcoal and gas grills.
If you did not clean your grill before storing it for the winter, you need to make sure it is clean. And it is a good idea to clean it up after each grilling. If you allow grease and fat to build up on your grill, they provide more fuel for a fire. Grease is a major source of flares ups, and even on your stove in your kitchen. Picnic areas that provide grills for you will also require cleaning before use. You may want to take foil to put on top of the grill area.
Those chefs that cook with gas grills need to check their tanks to be sure they have enough gas to grill and prepare the meal. You need to check your grill for gas leaks. You can make sure no gas is leaking out from your grill by making a solution of half liquid dish soap and half water. Rub this solution onto your hose and connections. Then turn on the gas, with the grill lid opened. If the soap forms large bubbles, this is a sign that the hose have tiny holes or that the connection of the hose is not tight enough. Replacing and repairing specific parts of your hose assembly will depend on your grill.
If you are decorating outside keep all your decorations away from the grill. Decorations like banners, hanging baskets, pillows, umbrellas, and flags may look pretty and festive, but they also provide fuel for a fire.
Keep a spray bottle of water near the grill. If you have a minor flare up, you can spray it with water to instantly put it out. Water will not harm your food and may keep your meat and other vegetables from burning.
Everyone needs to have a fire extinguisher in their house, and when you are grilling it is nice to have one near the grill. Make sure you know how to use your extinguisher. If you have a major fire from your grill and you do not have a fire extinguisher, call 911 for help. You do not want to let a little fire destroy your celebration, and fire fighters know how to put out a fire. That is their job.
When lighting a gas grill your lid should be open. If the lid is closed, it may cause the gas to build up inside the grill, and when you light it and then open the lid, a fireball can explode in your face.
Remember to never leave your grill unattended. Do all your grilling preparation ahead of time so you can focus on grilling and not do other things. Do not overload your grill with fatty meat. If you have meat that has lots of fats in it, the fat dripping may cause a large flare up that could catch nearby things on fire. Remember to preheat your grill.
Use a grill that is made for outside use, only outside. Sometimes people think it is safe to use a grill indoors. But in addition to the fire an opened grill produces, it also releases carbon monoxide that produces an odorless gas that is harmful to your family.
Keep safety as your top priority while grilling. We talk about grilling meat, but fruits and vegetables are also great when prepared on the grill.
Grilled Pepper and Portabella Mushroom
1 large red bell pepper (sliced into 16 strips)
1 large tomato (sliced into 4 slices)
1 sweet onion (sliced into 4 slices)
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
4 portabella mushroom caps, ¾ inch thick
Preheat outdoor grill to medium heat, spray grill grid and grill skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Cut pepper in half and remove core and seeds. Cut lengthwise in ½ to 1 inch 16 strips. Cut tomatoes and onion into 4-½ inch slices. Combine the olive oil with salt and pepper. Brush both sides of the mushroom caps with seasoned oil. Place on grill grate and grill until tender. Remove and keep warm. Brush the pepper strips and onion slices with the seasoned
oil. Put seasoned vegetables in aluminum foil and cook until tender. You can also heat your bread on the grill. Brush with seasoned oil. Grill until warm with grill marks and enjoy with your grilled vegetables. Check with your farmers today to get fresh produce.
The county fair is just weeks away, so begin planning what items you are going to enter in the Floral Hall Department of the Pulaski County Fair. Entries will be accepted on Wednesday, July 19 after 5:00 o’clock and on Thursday Morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the Fair Grounds.
In the foods department you can enter fresh produce, canned items, fresh baked goods, breads, candies, pies, and other food items.
You will find farmers are selling fresh produce each day at their farm. Shop at the Farmers Market in downtown Somerset on Saturdays 8:00-2:00, Wednesdays from 9:00-1:00, and the 4th Thursday of each month 4:00-7:00. They also have fresh meats.
Woodstock Community Center has a farmers market each Wednesday and Saturday 8:00-12:00 noon.
You can have your pressure canner gauge lid checked out at the Extension Office each weekday from 8:00 to 4:30. Free canning publications are available to you.
