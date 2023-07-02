Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.