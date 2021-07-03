"4th of July Holiday"

Enjoy the special Holiday with your family as we observe the 4th of July. Since the 4th of July is on Sunday, the Pulaski County Extension Office will be closed on Monday, July 5. Enjoy your family and company on this special day.
Many holidays revolve around food, so it is no surprise that Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with a cookout. When grilling, and for some of you this may be the first time you have grilled this summer, there are several tips you need to remember to keep you and your family safe.
First, be sure to keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your house or other structures. This includes portions attached to your house like your carport, garages, and porches. If you have more space, farther away is even better. Grills should not be used underneath a wooden overhang either, as the fire could flare up and catch the structure on fire. This applies to both charcoal and gas grills.
If you did not clean up your grill before storing it for the winter, you need to make sure it is clean. And it is a good idea to clean it up after each grilling. If you allow grease and fat to build up on your grill, they provide more fuel for a fire. Grease is a major source of flares ups, and even on your stove in your kitchen.
Many of you use gas today with your grill. You need to check your grill out for gas leaks You can make sure no gas is leaking out from your grill by making a solution of half liquid dish soap and half water. Rub this solution onto your hoses and connections. Then turn on the gas, with the grill lid opened. If the soap forms large bubbles, that is a sign that the hoses have tiny holes or that the connections of the hoses are not tight enough. Replacing and repairing specific parts of your hose assembly will depend on your grill.
IF you are decorating your outside for the 4th of July, keep all your decorations away from the grill. Decorations like hanging baskets, pillows, umbrellas, flags may look pretty and festive, but they also provide fuel for a fire.
Do not forget that spray bottle of water. If you have a minor flare up, you can spray it with water to instantly put it out. Water will not hard your food and may keep your meat and other vegetables from burning.
Everyone needs to have a fire extinguisher in their house, and when you are grilling it is nice to have it near the grill. But most important, be sure you know how to use your extinguisher. To keep a fire from spreading and you do not have a fire extinguisher be sure to call 911 for help. You do not want to let a little fire destroy your celebration, and fire fighters know how to put out a fire. That is their job.
When lighting a gas grill, be sure your lid is open. If the lid is closed, it may cause the gas to build up inside the grill, and when you light it and then open the lid, a fireball can explode in your face.
Remember to never leave your grill unattended. Do all your grilling preparation ahead of time so you can focus on grilling and not do other things. Do not overload your grill with fatty meat. If you have meat that has lots of fats in it, the fat dripping may cause a large flare up that could catch nearby things on fire.
Use a grill that is made for outside use, only outside. Sometimes people think it is safe to use a grill indoors. But in addition to the fire an opened grill produces, it also releases carbon monoxide that produces an odorless gas that is harmful to your family.
Keep safety as your top priority while grilling. We talk about grilling meat, but how about trying grilling vegetables.
Grilled Pepper and Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
1 large red bell pepper (sliced into 16 strips)
1 large tomato (sliced into 4 slices)
1 sweet onion (sliced into 4 slices)
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
4 portabella mushroom caps, ¾ inch thick
4 buns
4 slices of cheese
Preheat outdoor grill to medium heat, spray grill grid and grill skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Cut pepper in half and remove core and seeds. Cut lengthwise in ½ to 1 inch 16 strips. Cut tomatoes and onion into 4-½ inch slices. Combine the olive oil with salt and pepper. Brush both sides of the mushroom caps with seasoned oil. Place on grill grate and grill until tender. Remove and keep warm. Brush the pepper strips and onion slices with the seasoned oil. Put seasoned vegetables in Aluminum foil and place on the grill. Cook until tender. Separate the buns and lightly brush halves with seasoned oil. Place halves, oil side down, on grill grate; grill until warm with grill marks. On the bottom bun, add 1 slice of cheese. Heat until slightly melted. Remove from grill. On top of the cheese add one grilled mushroom cap, one tomato slice, one slice grilled onion, and four grilled pepper strips. Spread top half of another bun with your favorite dressing and add to sandwich. Now enjoy.
The county fair is just weeks away, so begin planning what items you are going to enter in the Floral Hall Department of the Pulaski County Fair. Entries will be accepted on Wednesday, July 21 after 5:00 o'clock and on Thursday Morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the Fair Grounds.
