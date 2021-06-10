988: New suicide prevention phone number could save lives

The new 3-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) could be another step towards denting the increase in suicide for Kentuckians.
According to a release by Governor Andy Beshear's Office, Kentucky received a $340,000 grant last month from Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the NSPL, to assist in the two-year nationwide transition for the new simplified behavioral crisis lifeline known as 988.
This number will replace the current 1-800-273-TALK lifeline on July 22, 2022 with the hope of saving lives and helping care for those increasingly in need of behavioral health services.
"A simplified, three-digit national hotline creates access to mental health care similar to that available for physical health through the 911 system and represents the next giant step in reducing stigma for those at risk or in need of behavioral health services and care," said Gov. Beshear.
Chris Morrison, crisis services director of The Adanta Group in Somerset, has witnessed the critical issue of suicide and its stigma within his community.
"I think the governor is right that this is a public health issue," said Morrison. "Creating this hotline and staffing it with people who are knowledgeable in the area of suicide will improve outcomes and be a part of taking that stigma away by providing professionals just as if you had a medical emergency."
Morrison is hopeful that this lifeline will also help to alleviate local police as they have continued to answer mental inquest warrants and 911 calls regarding suicide.
According to the Somerset Police Department, the number of these calls to law enforcement in the Somerset-Pulaski County area increased by 8% in 2020 over 2019.
"When we utilize 911 in a lot of cases sending a policeman out there is really not fair to them as well because a lot of their training is not adequate for mental health," said Morrison. "So hopefully with this number the police won't have to spend so much time and resources."
According to Morrison, research concerning suicide in Kentucky has been startling as the state has seen an almost 50% increase in suicide rates from 2000 to 2020.
"When I look at that data, whatever we're doing is not adequate to address that problem," said Morrison, a clinical psychologist. "I think if this was cancer, diabetes or black lung disease there would be a huge uproar over it, but in the whole scheme of things we need to address this issue."
This quick and simple 3-digit lifeline will offer a more immediate resource for those experiencing a mental health crisis.
"Research has found that they go from the crisis moment to the actual act very quickly, so if you don't have anything to interrupt that process and you don't have interventions when that person is in that crisis, then its going to be simply inadequate," said Morrison. "I think that's what we're seeing with the rate continuing to go up across basically all of our age groups in Kentucky."
While an implementation plan of "988" is currently being developed by Kentucky's Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, the success of this initiative will take gathered efforts from everyone.
"This is a community wide issue and a lot of times it's like 'you're the CMHC (Community Mental Health Center) you handle this,'" said Morrison. "With budget cuts and various things we are at our limit ourselves, so in order to respond in a way that we can dent that increase in suicide and change the police having to respond to it, I think it will require not just Adanta or one agency but the hospitals, the police and everyone in the community."
Anyone needing support in a mental health crisis should continue to call 1-800-273-TALK at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.