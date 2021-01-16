Just a few of years ago, Pulaski looked to be on track to lose one of the best resources for some that could help with their health. The pools at what was then called SomerFit were in major disrepair. The building's landlord, also known as Somerset city government, had attempted fixes, but their attempts did not meet with approval from the state.
City workers had attempted to make welds to tanks that held the pools chemicals. Whether or not those welds would have stood the test of time, they weren't given the chance. State regulators learned about the non-regulation repairs, then required changes to be made that fit more closely with their standards.
Further inspections uncovered more faults with the building itself, including problems with the air system and the roof. The estimated costs to fix the largest problems rose to $2.5 million, and the city just wasn't ready to foot the bill.
Enter the Somerset Independent School District. In January 2018, the Board of Education agreed to purchase the building from the city and make the needed changes. At that time, Superintendent Kyle Lively made the promise that the pools would be repaired and reopened to the public.
Renaming the fitness center as the Alumni and Aquatic Center, the school district kept their promise and managed to finish repairs to the pools in March of this year.
However, by that point, the global coronavirus pandemic had struck the area, and the facility as a whole was closed to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The Alumni Center has been able to open sporadically during the pandemic, meaning the community has had access to the newly-renovated lap and therapy pools, but always under the threat of the facility having to close up again due to current COVID transmission rates.
But once the pandemic has been dealt with, and Somerset can return to a state of normalcy, Alumni Center Administrator Jeff Perkins expects the facility to be buzzing once again.
Perkins said attendance at the fitness facility has improved since the pools reopened. "I think its only going to get better once the pandemic is over."
The facility's lap pool is a great place for adults to get some exercise, but it also helps the district's swim team keep in shape for their meets, he said.
Plus, Perkins said he has noted that many high schoolers not connected to sports are coming in to swim.
"It gives students who don't want to be in a team sport a chance to get fit," he said.
A separate pool, the heated therapy pool, is just a few yards away. That pool features a ramp to help those with mobility issues get into the water.
As Perkins explains, water is a great way for folks to work on their mobility, and the heated water is great for joint pain.
Of course, the Alumni Center is more than just the pools. It has a full weight and equipment room, with treadmills, stairclimbers and anything that one can find at a regular gym.
It hosts several different classes, including Yoga, Pilates, Stretching, and Core & Cardio classes. There are Spin classes as well.
One area of the center is Sherrye Tucker's corner, where she has daily classes from Yoga to Cardio.
Each class has a fee with it, separated from the fitness center's rates. There are special class prices for people in the Silver Sneakers program.
Silver Sneakers also has some special meeting times. Senior aerobics takes place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and water aerobics classes are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
All sign-up information, class fees and further information can be found on the Alumni Center's webpage, https://www.somerset.k12.ky.us/Administration2/alumni-center.
While a lot of the focus is on fitness, the building is utilized for other purposes as well, both by the school system and the community.
The Alumni Center hosts a multi-purpose room where events like birthday parties can be held. Each event must be scheduled and approved by the Board of Education in advance.
Those events also cannot overlap with a school function, as Perkins said school-related activities take priority. The district even holds its Prom there - when Prom is able to be held, he said.
During the school day, the center is closed to the public to let school activities take place. Clubs meet at the Alumni Center, basketball and sports practices are held there, and even the Somerset High School's band and marching band practice there.
Band Director Megan Lenox and Assistant Band Director John Lenox explain that band students get bused in from the high school (or drive themselves) for practice. Then some may choose to stay after school lets out to practice even more.
Or, when marching band is in season, the students run their drills right outside of the band room.
Their current location is much more convenient for students and for themselves, the instructors said. Opening a utility door and rolling their equipment right outside takes much less time that it did when they were at the high school and had to lug drums, xylophones and all the other supplies out from the third floor and into the parking lot.
The fitness area of the Alumni Center is open to the public from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., then from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is also available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Perkins said he is used to seeing many people come in early, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., to get in their workouts before having to go to work. Some also come in on their lunch breaks, he said.
The center has a tiered fee program, where different categories of people have different rates. For example, Somerset Schools' staff and students can enjoy the facility for free, as can SHS graduates who are attending college.
For general members of the community, rates can be different if you are a Somerset School District taxpayer or if you live outside of the school district. The center offers rates for one month, six months or 12 months, offers discounts for senior citizens, and offers group rates for families and businesses.
For the full fee schedule, visit the Alumni Center's website at https://www.somerset.k12.ky.us/Administration2/alumni-center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.