Weaning time in the cattle industry is ultimately one of the most stressful times for a calf. However, with proper preparation and a good management plan, you can decrease the stress incurred on the calf. As well as the cows and yourself at weaning time. This will insure both the cows and their offspring are kept at ideal performance level.
When preparing for weaning and developing a management plan, there are several conditions to consider. Such as planning for the best time to wean, the best method to follow, and a health management protocol to insure both the cows and calves are at their healthiest.
In addition, you'll want to consider the environmental factors, such as the amount of precipitation and level of temperatures in the area. These have impact on feed availability.
Timing is everything. Watch the market to know what the strongest demand is in in regards to calf age, size and condition at time of sell. The industry average age for weaning calves is 6-to 8-months-old, with the majority being weaned between 7-and 8-months-old. The age you decide to wean the calves at will be dependent on feed resources available and the condition of the cows.
By the time you are weaning the calves, the cows should be already bred and into their next gestation. They are growing and developing their next progeny, not just continuing to raise the current calf at their sides.
In addition to cow condition and feed availability, keep a close watch on calf supply and demand in the marketplace. If you think there might be an upcycle in the market and demand is going to increase when your calves are closer to the 6-month mark than 8, then it might be wise to wean and sell them when you can get the most profit.
Early weaning is an option that does have its advantages. Typically, it occurs when the calves are 3-to 5-months-old. Early weaning is the easiest way to help manage a cow's condition. Producers will not have to put as much feed or hay back into the cow to get their body condition back after a straining calf is pulled from their side.
Weaning methods impact stress levels. It is impossible to wean without causing some stress to both the calf and the cow; however, particular strategies will cause less stress on both parties and are more calf friendly.
Fence line weaning is the least stressful weaning method. With fence line weaning, you separate the calves from the cows and then move them into separate pastures keeping them across the fence from one another. They should be able to still see and hear one another. Research has proven that calves will eat more and put on pounds faster when using the fence line method.
Another commonly used approach is abrupt weaning, where the cows and calves are separated but remain on the same property. The cattle may be able to hear each other, but they can't see each other, so the calves become accustomed to being alone, while still hearing the sound of their mothers.
Two other less common practices are day weaning and slat or nose weaning. Day weaning is a gradual weaning where the cow and calf are separated during the day and reunited in the evening for a window of time so the calf can nurse in the morning and evening. This method is most common with livestock exhibitors who are getting calves broke and ready to show.
Another strategy is nose or slat weaning, where a plastic slat or guard is inserted into the calf's nose to prevent it from nursing. The pairs are still ran together. The calf is able to still drink water and eat grass; however, it cannot nurse. After one week or two weeks the calf will not have the desire to suck.
Perhaps the most stressful weaning method is one that is still used quite regularly. Many producers will pull the calves directly from the cows and load them into a trailer. They then take them directly to the sale barn the same day. This method is usually used when space and labor is in short supply.
Time and time again, the markets show producers that weaned calves bring more money than un-weaned calves. Strong consideration should be given to some type of pre-conditioning program in cattle operations.
Proactive measures with the health and nutrition of the calves should be taken. Young calves should be kept as healthy as possible prior to weaning. It is best to give calves their proper vaccinations or boosters about a month prior to weaning. Most pharmaceutical companies offer a 7-way or 5-way vaccine to treat multiple diseases. Calves should also be dewormed prior to weaning, this can be done while doing the vaccination process. Because each geographic location and situation is different, be sure to consult with your veterinarian on what vaccinations are needed.
Nutrition support during weaning is crucial to eliminating your calves' stress and continuing their post-weaning performance. It is vital to keep their diets somewhat consistent to what they have been accustomed to. If the calves have been on a total-grass diet, you don't want to feed them much grain; however, you do want to offer them a high-quality hay or forage, to continue a consistent diet. If you had them on creep feed while they were still with the cow, continue the same creep feed for a two to three-week period post-weaning while transitioning them to a grower ration.
Not only is the calf stressed and in need of a high plane of nutrition, the maternal instinct of the cow kicks in, and she too is stressed by the removal of her calf. Although she is also in the early stages of gestation, the initial period post-weaning is considered her maintenance period, but it is still vital to provide her with a balanced vitamin and mineral package.
For more information contact the Pulaski County Extension Office
Information gathered from "Feed Lot Magazine" August 7, 2019
