A kingdom on the island

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lak hit an' your humble reporter tore the seat outta my britches as I tried to straddle a barbed wire fence.
I'm mad 'cause I ain't gonna be pressydint. I no Jim Wesley up c'here at Science Hill and Ben Looney over c'here in town voted fur me, but the Demmerkrats up in Warshinton didn't kount them votes. Jim, who ust to be with the health deepartment, wuz gonna be in charge 'uv ObommerKare an' Ben wuz gonna ride shotgun in my limmerzene. He ust to be a park ranger an' I noes he's got a double barrell.
I thanks I'll go down c'here to fizzle court an' file a lawsuit to git the 'lection turn'd over. I'd ast fur a rekount but I'd hafta pay fur hit an' I'm plum outta money. I may ast The Donald fur a loan. He may holp me 'cause he don't lak hit none 'cause this Mr. Biden feller 'got more votes that he did, so they say.
Me an' The Donald may go over c'here on Burnside Island an' sot us onna 'em dicktater places lak Mr. Pootin has. We may bulldoz down that causeway so nobody kin git in an' out. Thataway, if'n we'ins sez jump you'ins say how fur?
We may brang in sume dancin' gurls an' sume jesters lak them ol' kings usta hav. If'n they won't let us be pressydint we can be kings. We'd take time a'bout tweetin' to let our subjicks no whut they is 'sposed to do.
Friends, your humble reporter don't no nothin' 'bout whut a King is 'sposed to do. I spek hit tells in the mail-odder cattylog an' I got one in the outhouse. I'll hafta read up on hit a'fore The Donald gits down c'here.
I'll tell you'ins one thang. Me an' The Donald ain't gonna 'lowe nonna 'em flush ti'lets in our kingdom. I is skeart to deth 'uv those thangs. I unnerstand they got 18 holes in that air golf course over thar an' I spek we'ins kin go thar an' do our bizness in onna 'em holes. I hates to dodge 'em golf balls city slickers 'er nockin a'round.
Hit shore wud be nice if'n the state wud bil onna 'em lodges on Burnside Island. Hit wud give me an' The Donald a place to have state dinners an' en'vite a buncha dignerterries. Thar are nuff possums over that so we cud hav a varmit supper.
