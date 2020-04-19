A lesson in baleage basics

Baleage is the process of making silage into bales of wilted forage that is wrapped in plastic. Conserving some of your forage this year as baleage can help stretch your hay supply and save on supplement costs.
Making baleage is a fairly simple process. It requires rakes and balers that can handle a heavy crop, as well as, access to a hay wrapper. A conditioning mower is less necessary with baleage than hay because stems are not completely dry with baleage.
Inline wrappers are the most common type of baleage implement. These machines are able to handle more tons per hour and use less plastic than the individual bale wrappers.
To make baleage, remember the following points:
One, it is an anaerobic process. In order for the forage to ensile, the bale needs to be as dense as possible and wrapped with at least 4 layers of plastic and preferably 6. Use high quality plastic that is treated to resist degradation from UV radiation. Be sure to patch any holes in the plastic with the special tape that comes with the rolls of plastic. Use more plastic at the junctions, between bales of different sizes because this region is stressed and prone to separate and let air in.
Second, the process requires soluble carbohydrates. Cut forage at or before first flower (for legumes) or boot to early head (for grasses) so quality will be high. During ensiling, the soluble carbohydrates in the forage are converted to acetic, propionic and lactic acid, dropping the pH of the bale and making it stable in storage. These volatile fatty acids give silage its distinctive smell and the low pH prevents the formation of molds.
Below are some key steps that can be taken to help when trying to put up baleage.
Bale when moisture content is between 45 and 65%. Moisture is crucial to good baleage. Fresh forage is around 80% moisture, and can be higher in the spring. Cut forage needs to wilt about a day before baling.
Wrap fast! Only cut down as much forage as can be baled and wrapped in one day. Even delaying 24 hours causes noticeable heating in the bales, lowering available carbohydrates for ensiling as well as the quality of the ensiled product.
Ideally, the bales should ensile for 30 days before feeding. Feeding sooner than 30 days after wrapping will not harm livestock but the bunk life of this forage will be reduced.
Ensure that adequate moisture (45-60% moisture; 40-65% dry matter) is present to support the beneficial bacteria that cause fermentation.
DO NOT bale at high moisture (> 65% moisture) to avoid excessive alcohol production. High moisture can cause secondary fermentation, reduced intake, and even animal poisoning (e.g., botulism, listeriosis).
Make dense bales and wrap them as soon as possible after baling to exclude oxygen quickly. This minimizes heat damage and excessive DM loss. Apply 6 or more layers of plastic on individually wrapped bales and 8 or more layers on inline-wrapped baleage bales. If possible, double the plastic layers between bales when using an inline wrapper.
Ensure that the plastic is being pre-stretched 50-70% before it's wrapped around the bales (refer to specifications in the owner's manual).
For more information contact the Pulaski County Extension Office. Information gathered form Jimmy Henning, and Dennis Hancock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.