In choosing a date this week, I stumbled randomly onto the Commonwealth Journal's book containing the papers for July and August 1997. The biggest story for those two months was the lead up and trial of the man eventually convicted of murdering 17-year-old Matthew Coomer and 15-year-old Taiann Wilson.
But Jeffrey Brian Coffey has had his share of headlines recently, having been part of an ongoing kerfuffle concerning how the Kentucky Parole Board handled the cases of 50 violent offenders across the state.
So instead, I wanted to focus on some of the below-the-fold stories from that time: firefighters who took top prizes, trees and trains that caused more damage than intended, and the first days on the job for one of the Somerset Board of Education's most distinguished members.
July 25, 1997
Creator of Cooper's statue succumbs to lung cancer
The Louisville sculptor who created the statue of the late John Sherman Cooper has died.
Barney Bright, known for his outdoor sculptures, succumbed after battling lung cancer the past few months. He was 70.
The statue of Cooper, Somerset's most famous native son, was unveiled Sept. 27, 1986, on Fountain Square. Cooper, a former Pulaski County judge, became internationally famous as a U.S. Senator and ambassador. His statue stands on the quaint downtown Somerset park which he and his late wife, Lorraine Rowan Cooper, renovated in 1963.
Bright, whose public sculptures include "The Louisville Clock" and a memorial to fallen firefighters in downtown Louisville's Jefferson Square, died Wednesday at his home.
July 29, 1997
Hung up: Sagging phone lines snag train, damage crossing
By Rebecca Reynolds
SCIENCE HILL - An apparent freak accident yesterday split two telephone lines in half, leaving thousands without service.
Between 1,300 and 1,400 people around the Dabney area lost phone services when two phone cables apparently fell between moving train cars at the railroad crossing on Ky. 635 in Science Hill, GTE senior designer Kehrt Keller said yesterday at the scene.
The cables caught on the train cars, which apparently stretched them until they broke, Science Hill volunteer firefighter Chris Richardson added. The cables repelled back with such force that they knocked down a railroad crossing guard signal and damaged three vehicles waiting for the train to pass, he said.
July 31 1997
Firefighters ready to defend title
By Carol Coffey
Members of the Faubush Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department are ready to defend their title as champions of the state firefighter Olympics.
According to Malcolm Franklin, director of public safety, the department recently won regional trials, sending them on their way to defend their 1996 championship.
The competition took place at Russell County High School, and a total of four teams represented Pulaski County. There were three teams from Faubush and one from Science Hill, back in the competition after missing last years's meet.
Franklin said Faubush fielded the only woman's team this year for the second year. The women took home a trophy for the first time when they placed in one of the six timed tasks.
The Olympics are sponsored by the Kentucky State Firefighters Association and locally by the Lake Cumberland Firefighters Association.
The local trials cover 10 local counties from Green County in the east to McCreary County in the southwest.
The final results saw Faubush teams placing first and second. These teams will advance to the state finals in northern Kentucky later this summer.
Faubush has accumulated more points in the Olympics than any other team in Pulaski County and has moved on to the state finals for the last five years.
August 6, 1997
Tree Cutting
(cutline from photo by Roy Mobley)
Cutting a large tree in the parking lot at St. Patrick Episcopal Church, West Columbia Street, proved to be no simple chore yesterday. Three wreckers - one which overturned - were used before the tree finally was brought to the ground. According to Sgt. Allan Coomer of the Somerset Police Department, a small wrecker was used to stabilize the tree and keep it from falling on the church building. Coomer said something went wrong while the tree was being cut and the wrecker overturned. A larger wrecker from Don Brown's Wrecking Service was brought in for backup, Coomer said. While the second wrecker was on site, he said, a cable clamp broke and damaged a nearby parked truck. A third wrecker from Glen Rutherford was brought in to stabilize the tree, Coomer said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. about the same time a utility wire snapped, causing a brief power outage in downtown Somerset. The two incidents reportedly were unrelated.
August 15, 1997
Wilson appointed to fill Perkins' seat
By Sharon Dodson
A Somerset woman with three children in the city school district has been appointed to fill a vacant position on the Somerset Independent Board of Education.
Elaine Wilson, director of social work services at Oakwood, received the appointment yesterday. She was appointed by state Education Commission Wilmer Cody to fill the unexpired term of veteran board member John Perkins.
Perkins, postmaster at Somerset Post Office, resigned a couple of months ago because of personal reasons and "the pressing demands of my job." He had served on the school board since 1987.
Wilson was interviewed for the position by a three-member state screening committee. The committee was responsible for screening the prospective applicants and making a recommendation to Cody.
The new school board member said she welcomes the opportunity to serve. "I am really pleased to have the opportunity to serve the children of Somerset. This has been one of my goals for a long time," Wilson said in the news release issued by Somerset Schools Supt. Monte Chance.
Since there is not a fall General Election, Wilson's position will not be up for election until November 1998. At that time, the voters will decide three positions on the board. The terms of board members Hobert Withers and Paul Henderson also will be up for re-election next year. Newly elected board members traditionally take office in January of the following year.
Wilson is married to Somerset city councilor G. Paul Wilson, and they have three children: David, Jonathan and Nicholas, a senior at Somerset High School. She was serving on the school-based decision-making council at Somerset High School prior to the appointment.
