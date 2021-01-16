Lake Cumberland is an economic gem. Most locals take it for granted, but in truth, a 101-mile-long lake creating hundreds of wooded coves in foothills of the Cumberlands is a boaters' paradise not matched by anything in this part of the country, including Gatlinburg.
Yes, Gatlinburg. The mountain town in eastern Tennessee known as gateway to 520,000-acre Great Smoky Mountain National Park with tourist-attracting entertainment and roaming black bears along crystal mountain streams attract millions. But its simple beauty does not come up to a sea-like lake extending its reaches into hidden coves that are houseboat heavens. The lake, a mile across at points, averages 90 feet deep. Body of the lake extending through Pulaski County is about 80 feet deep in the Waitsboro area, and deeper in the old river channel. And, like the Smokies, black bears roam in sprawling Daniel Boone National Forest.
Difference in Gatlinburg and Lake Cumberland? Local support.
There is no secret to local opposition to tourism development along Lake Cumberland. People have moved here from the nerve-racking bustle of the North and retired in the scenic quietness along the lake and they don't want their neighborhoods turned into a noisy tourist destination.
South Kentucky RECC paid for a development plan prepared by Bennie Garland Associates that would have made General Burnside Island State Park focal point for a Gatlinburg-type tourism development in the Burnside area. The plan, a professional and seemingly workable document, lies unused on some dusty library shelf.
That's not the first time. The state, since about 2004, has offered opportunities for private investors to build and operate a lodge on General Burnside Island. The lodge plan, first turned political and then vanished because of local opposition to the lodge and the state's troubling money problems. To get a private investor for the lodge the state would have to supply infrastructure.
At least for now, a lodge at General Burnside is a no project. Call the Kentucky Department of Parks about the lodge and you either get a "don't bother me attitude" or they act if they don't know what you're talking about.
Early on, shortly after impoundment of Lake Cumberland surrounded Bunker Hill and created an island, recreational development was recognized. A three-man committee was sent to Disneyland Park in California to get ideas on how Burnside island could be developed.
We found a report of a meeting in Burnside to attract local investors. We could find no mention of results of the meeting and the idea apparently died.
When impoundment of Lake Cumberland covered Old Burnside, then a bustling city, the federal government moved the city atop a nearby hill at which is the present Burnside. Powers that be in Burnside at that time felt the government short-changed the city in the moving event.
Ensuing years were filled with talk but no action. Burnside Island became a political football. When Gov. Happy Chandler was in office, the name was changed to Chandler Island. When Chandler left office, the naming plaque was removed and tossed into a ravine.
Presently, the Brian Ault-designed golf course on the island is focus, and there is a popular camping area. The park's public swimming pool has been closed for several summers, the former beach has returned to nature and is unusable. The Christmas lights display on the island is no more, and the island is attractive only to golfers and campers.
Almost a faded memory and maybe best we forget are the problems at Wolf Creek Dam.
Construction of Wolf Creek Dam was started before World War II, paused during the war, resumed and completed after the war. Gates were closed at Wolf Creek Dam in late December 1950 and the lake filled during rainy 1951, a year ahead of schedule.
Trouble raised its ugly head during the late 1960s. Jack Bond was public affairs director for the United States Army Corps of Engineers' Nashville office. He responded to questions about work crews atop the dam as "routine" maintenance.
Work continued at the dam and rumors spread about the integrity of the structure. A massive break of the dam would have flooded cities down the Cumberland River all the way, and including Nashville.
Finally, just before noon on a publication day (The Commonwealth Journal was an afternoon paper then with an 11 a.m. deadline) Bond (with whom this reporter had developed a telephone friendship) called as said, "Bill, hold the paper, Wolf Creek Dam has an uncontrolled seepage and I'll have a news release in a few minutes." There was no e-mail then and he read the news release over the telephone.
Crux of the matter: Wolf Creek Dam had a serious leak; two sinkholes had developed among the electrical structures below the dam and muddy water could be seen in the tailrace. Level of Lake Cumberland would be lowered to avoid a collapse. The tourist industry was hampered for several following summers.
Wolf Creek Dam, a mile-long concrete and earthen structure, was built atop limestone rock, a porous material that disintegrates in water. A Corps engineer later told the Commonwealth Journal had engineers known then what they know now the dam would have never been built at that location.
Grouting (pumping specially treated concrete into the earthen structure) did not stop the seepage and during the 1970s the Corps contracted an Italian firm to insert a concrete wall into the dam.
The wall, not long enough or deep enough, slowed but did not stop uncontrolled seepage.
In 2005, the Corps realized something had to be done, and quickly. A new dam was considered but in the Corps' opinion there was not enough time. Engineers said aloud the dam was about to fail.
In January 2007 the level of Lake Cumberland was lowered 40 feet to eliminate danger and facilitate repairs. This time, another wall, at least 2 feet thick and deeper into the bedrock to a more stable form of limestone, was inserted into the dam.
The lake for seven summers was kept 40 feet lower than normal, ravaging a healthy tourism business in 10 counties.
Finally, in 2014, work at the dam was finished and the lake level was allowed to rise.
Summer 2021 would be the seventh tourism season the lake has been normal and tourists have returned. How short a memory! We've almost forgot about the dam's troubles in the past.
Then COVID-19. A different time, a different problem. Closing restaurants and shutdown of business travel, have caused tourism-related businesses in the Lake Cumberland to take a financial hit.
But this time Lake Cumberland is a scenic getaway with easy social distancing in its many wooded coves. It may be our economic savior.
