'A salute to our farmers'

Today we want to salute our farmers who do so much for each of us. They go to work bright and early every morning regardless of the day of the week, or the weather conditions, rain, snow or sleet, to help ensure Americans have the safest, freshest food supply in the world. To thank them for their tireless work, the University of Kentucky is expanding its Heart-2-Heart campaign to the Pulaski and Kentucky farmers.
"Farmers are critical to Kentucky's economy and represent an essential industry," said Nancy Cox, dean of the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. "We are thankful for them and are excited to offer this opportunity for the general public to show their appreciation to some of the hardest working men and women in Kentucky."
Individuals who work in the agriculture industry are crucial to maintaining America's food supply. They play an integral part in local economics and have faced challenges during the pandemic. The campaign has tremendous support from the state's numerous commodity groups who understand the challenges Kentucky producers face each day and support them in their efforts to produce quality products.
"The University of Kentucky's Heart-2-Heart campaign provides an excellent opportunity to say 'thank you' to those working on the front lines of our food supply. Let's make sure the hard-working men and women who provide the food we so desperately need know, without a doubt, that we appreciate them," said Nathan Lawson, director of the Kentucky Beef Council.
With the expansion of Heart-2-Heart, not only will Kentuckians be able to write letters of appreciation to producers, but they can share on social media how they have been impacted by farmers and the reasons why they love agriculture. The College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has developed a Facebook profile picture frame for people to use to show they support Kentucky's farmers as well as the hashtag #KentuckyLovesAg.
The Pulaski County extension offices have #KentuckyLovesAg signage, stationery, coloring cards and note cards for individuals interested in thanking the Kentucky agriculture industry. You can contact the Pulaski County Extension Office for a "thank you note to mail to a farmer" or go on line where you can print out your own materials at www.ca.uky.edu/heart2heart.
Don't forget to shop our local Farmers Markets where you can find a variety of fresh produce, meats, eggs, canned items, candy, flowers and other items. The Somerset Market, located on South Highway 27 near the Mall, is opened each Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:00 until 2:00.
The Lake Cumberland Farmers Market, located uptown in their new building, is open on Saturdays from 8:00 to 2:00 and on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1:00 to 7:00. While shopping at the Farmers' Market, take the time to pick up a free Farmers' Market Shopper's Guide that is filled with delicious recipes, and other single recipes available to you. You can also pick up recipes and the Farmers Market Shopper's Guide at the Pulaski County Extension Office. We also have free Canning Publications and will check your pressure gauge lid free of charge.
The following is a new "Plate It Up Recipe" recipe we received this week. If you like tomatoes and zucchini this will be one of your favorites.
Tomato Zucchini Herb Bake
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small sweet onion, diced
1 ½ pounds zucchini cubed (this will be about 6 cups)
1 clove garlic minced
2 tomatoes, chopped
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 cup cooked long grain brown rice
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a shallow 1 1/2 quart casserole dish, or a 9 by 9 pan. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion for 3 minutes or until slightly softened. Add the zucchini and garlic and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly tender. Add the chopped tomatoes and allow to heat through, about 2 minutes. Add the basil, paprika, oregano, salt, pepper and cooked rice and stir to combine. Turn of the heat and fold in 1 cup of the shredded mozzarella cheese. Transfer to the prepared dish and top with the remaining 1 cup of cheese. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly. This will yield 6, 1 ½ cup servings.
