A day before Thanksgiving Eve, two 53-foot trailers loaded with gift-filled shoeboxes destined for children in need around the world left the Beacon Hill Baptist Church parking lot.
Those shoeboxes - including 8,289 from Pulaski County donors - collected for the ministry of Operation Christmas Child (OCC) by the Lake Cumberland Area team of volunteers were headed first to the OCC Processing Center in Charlotte, NC, and then overseas to many of over 116 countries.
"We had a tremendous response this year. There was such an outpouring of shoeboxes, that we ran out of shipping cartons to put them in and had to go to a neighboring Area for more," said Randy Ringner, Lake Cumberland Area Coordinator." He added, "That was a wonderful problem to have!"
In the receiving countries, shoebox distributions take place primarily through the local churches and following a presentation of the gospel message. The gifts represent a tangible expression of God's love to the children.
For many of the children who receive a shoebox gift through Operation Christmas Child, it will be the first gift they have ever received. Typically, a shoebox is packed with such items as school supplies, hygiene items, an article of clothing and small toys and a "wow" gift such as a stuffed animal or soccer ball (deflated) with a pump.
In Pulaski County many volunteers worked diligently collecting and cartonizing shoeboxes during the week of November 15th - 22nd at the three Drop-Off Locations. Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Somerset, Eubank Baptist Church in Eubank and Sardis Chapel United Methodist Church in Nancy serve as Drop-Off Locations for churches, organizations, and individuals, while Beacon Hill Baptist also serves as the final collection center.
Much thanks for the loading of almost 1,000 cartons on the trailers goes to the 13 young men from the Sunrise Boys Home in Burnside. Thanks also go to Conner Logistics for transporting shoeboxes from various locations including the Somerset Christian School to Beacon Hill Baptist.
Pulaski County is one of seven counties comprising the Lake Cumberland Area. The other six counties in the Area are Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Rockcastle, Russell and Wayne. In total the area collected 15,112 gift-filled shoeboxes which represent a 32% increase over 2020.
For more information of how you, your church or organization can get involved for 2022, please contact Randy and Rita Ringner @ 606-875-1908 or email them at ritaringner@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.