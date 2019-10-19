99 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 28, 1920
Killed by Train
Judge Baugh, 20 years of age, son of Mr. and Mrs. William M. Baugh, of Science Hill, was killed instantly Sunday about noon at the railroad grade crossing just at northern limits of Science Hill when a motorcycle which he was riding collided with a fast southbound passenger train No. 11 on the Southern while the train was moving at a rapid speed.
It is said for some reason or other the rider failed to notice the oncoming train and ran his machine into the train between the coal tender and baggage car. The machine was completely demolished.
Young Baugh had just purchased the motorcycle from a companion and not being familiar with the operation of it, started out to learn to ride when the accident occurred which cost him his life.
This is the third person to be killed at the crossing in recent years.
Serious Shooting Scrape
John C. Dye, his son, and Henderson Beasley engaged in a shooting scrape at Loveless' Pleasure Ridge, near Fishing Creek, last Sunday afternoon, in which young Dye was shot in the face with a shotgun.
Several shots were exchanged, it is said, but no one was hit except Dye's boy. All parties concerned came to Somerset Wednesday and gave themselves up to the officers.
The case was turned over to the Grand Jury for investigation.
Shoe Gaining Attention
The number 14 ½ army shoe on display in the show window at the Somerset Salvage Company is attracting much attention.
The only man we can think of who would be big enough to wear this shoe - if his foot was in proportion to his brain - and bigness as a man in the U.S. today, would be Senator Warren G. Harding, who is sure to be our next President.
MacSwiney is Dead
Terrence MacSwiney, Lord Mayor of Cork, died at Brixton Prison, London, at 5:40 o'clock Monday morning.
His death followed a hunger strike of 73 days, eclipsing any in the annals of the medical world.
MacSwiney was arrested the night of Aug. 12 by British military force with 11 companions, while at an alleged secret meeting in a house in Cork.
He was accused of being in possession of a cipher code which was the numerical cipher issued by the royal Irish constabulary.
Acknowledging Defeat
Mr. Harry Wait, of the Geo. P. Taylor Co., Burnside, was in town yesterday and told the Commonwealth man that he believed Harding would be the next President. Mr. Wait is a lifelong Democrat, but is fair enough to acknowledge defeat when he sees it staring the party in the face.
To All Crooks
This is a warning that it may be dangerous to molest in any way my car.
E. C. Kissam
Harvard 31,
Centre 14
One of the greatest football games in the history of football in Kentucky was played at Boston last Saturday between Harvard and Centre College of Danville, Ky.
Harvard and Centre tied in the first half 14-14, but the Eastern team overpowered the Kentucky lads' hope by scoring 10 points in the third quarter.
The two Centre touchdowns were credited to Whitnell and Roberts. Those from Kentucky who witnessed the game said Centre yielded under the strength of the Eastern heavyweights and the Harvard team knew at all times they were playing the strongest bunch of football fighters they ever ran up against.
Results of the game by plays was received at Williams' Drug Store in Somerset where a large crowd anxiously watched each flash over the wire giving the plays of the game. Messrs. Cecil Williams and Paul Dexheimer of Somerset witnessed the game, going on the special train from Danville and returning via Niagara Falls. They report one of the greatest times of their lives.
Marriage Licenses
Jacob W. Meece, 38, to Katie Adkins, 34.
Clyde E. Burton, 18, to Mary A. Burton 18.
Berlin Thurman, 30, to Della Mae Vaught, 20.
Parker R. Tanner, 22, to Mamie Childers, 19.
Andrew G. Hunt, 24, to Viola Harper, 15.
Wm. Lester Phelps, 21, to Vella Speak, 18.
Charles G. Watson, 24, to Susie Boone, 19.
Earl Ernest Randall, 16, to Golda Helen Bray, 18.
Thomas G. Bland, 21, to Vercie C. Beasley, 19.
Wm. E. Smiley, 50, to Cora E. Adams, 16.
Charlie P. Keeney, 40, to Cordelia Mounce, 36.
NOVEMBER 18, 1920
Two Small Fires
The residence of Mrs. Judie Higgins caught fire last Saturday morning from unknown origin. The blaze was discovered by a neighbor in the roof and was soon under control.
The new dwelling of Ed Moore on Harvey's Hill caught fire last Saturday evening when a board fell on the hot furnace burning a hole in the new floor. The fire department was called out and saved the building.
Made a Citizen
Mr. E. B. Buchanan, accompanied by Mr. E. M. Pettus, went to Covington last week where the former was formally made a citizen of the United States by the U. S. Court.
"Buck" is a native of Ireland, but has been claiming Somerset as home for some time. He had not completed his naturalization papers until recently. While there are some who come to America from other countries classed as "undesirables," "Buck" does not come in this class, but he is a type of high class gentleman, the kind the United States and Somerset needs more of.
Needless to say, Somerset is proud of this young man who has married into one of the best families of our city and has proven himself to be a high-toned gentleman. Welcome, Buck, to our fireside.
Centre Beats State
What is known as the "Annual Harvard-Yale Game of the South" in football was pulled off in Lexington last Saturday when Centre defeated State 49-0. Several from Somerset attended the game.
"Hump" Tanner, Red Weaver, Red Roberts and "Bo" McMillen were prominent in the game.
Injures Arm Cranking Ford
Gladstone Wesley sustained a very serious and painful injury to his right arm Saturday morning when he attempted to crank his Ford, the engine "kicking" the crank against his arm, tearing loose the muscles, causing Mr. Wesley a very painful injury.
Fords are like mules in one respect at least, they will "kick" at a time least expected.
Foster Boy Found
Mrs. Sander Foster phoned The Commonwealth Tuesday that a woman saw the advertisement in the paper and located her son, Paul, 12 years of age, at Indian Head.
It is needless to say that Mrs. Foster will testify that advertising pays.
A notice of the disappearance from home of this boy appeared in our last issue.
Corder-Newton
Marriage Surprise
Mr. Leslie Newton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Newton of this city and Miss Bert Corder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. V. E. Corder, also of Somerset, were married at Huntington, W. Va., about two weeks ago.
Their marriage came as quite a surprise to friends in Somerset and was kept somewhat of a secret until this week. The bride has been in Washington, D.C., in government service for the past two years.
Marriage Licenses
Levi Gill, 26, to Eliza Todd, 21.
Roscoe P. Taylor, 41, to Mary Miles, 37.
Walter D. Adams, 21, to Desdie Hair, 14.
Acton Barber, 20, to Lueania Dick, 19.
Everett Cain, 20, to Parthena Anderson, 20.
Breaks Arm at Play
Otto, the little son of Mrs. Susan Meece, while at play at school at Hail last Thursday fell and broke his arm. The little fellow was brought to the Somerset Hospital where the broken bone was set.
A Warning to My Customers
There are some going around telling that I have quit business and that I will not pay my license. This is all false and just to get you to take imitations instead of real goods that I handle.
I am on my way to you as fast as I can come and will fill all mail orders received.
-J. A. Philpott, The Watkins Man
NOVEMBER 25, 1920
15 Years on Route
Mr. M. E. Barnett, the well-known mail carrier on route No. 1 out of Somerset has been carrying the mail on this route for the past 15 years and has missed very few days in making his rounds in the entire 15 years.
He says there are only 12 people living on this route now that were on the route when he began. He has carried all kind of news to people, both good and bad and has always tried to deliver the mail promptly and to the right party.
He is well liked by everyone on the route and even the dogs and cats know him when they see him coming.
Fingers Torn Off
Ben Barnett, who resides near Norwood, happened to a very painful accident while hunting recently. His gun was accidentally discharged, tearing off three of his fingers and thumb. He is a nephew of Mr. M. E. Barnett, the well-known mail carrier on Route 1.
Visiting Ye Editor
The editor of The Commonwealth and family were very happily surprised yesterday at noon when his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Feese, of Columbia, arrived to spend Thanksgiving with us and make Somerset a visit.
High Degree
Messrs. C. L. Tartar Jr., and Thomas B. Prather have returned from Louisville where they received the 32nd degree in Masonry. This is the highest degree in Masonry except the 33rd degree, which is only conferred upon a very few.
Faces From The Past
Paul L. Cummins, candidate for sheriff in 1981
Chester Burge in 1975
Cecil E Chaney
Lavey Floyd in 1967
James Isaacs in 1989
Cloyd J. Bumgardner
