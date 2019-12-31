Adam Wilson, SWHS Percussion Ensemble selected for high performance honors

Adam Wilson has been selected to represent Southwestern HS in the 2020 KMEA All-State Symphonic Band, which is the highest band, for the second consecutive year. He successfully auditioned through two rounds of auditions, including three different panels of blind judges. He will be participating in this event in Louisville, KY from Feb. 5-8. This is the highest honor band in the state of Kentucky for a high school student.
Our SWHS Percussion Ensemble will also be performing at the KMEA conference on Friday the 7th at 4:15 PM. This is the first time an ensemble from Pulaski Co. Schools has been invited to perform at the conference.
Secondly, after submitting video recordings in September, Adam was officially offered a position in the 2020 Honor Band of America! He was one of only 12 trumpets selected out of thousands of applicants. He will be participating in the event in Indianapolis, IN from March 11-14. This is the highest honor band in the United States for a high school student.
