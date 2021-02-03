The following 7th graders are part of the Meece Middle second 9-weeks Honor Roll (* Denotes all A's): Serenity Baker, Jaxx Griffith, Kole Grundy* and Brody Harness*.
Additions to Meece Middle School honor roll for second nine weeks
