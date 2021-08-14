“I think children just love purely, and you just hope they can keep that.”
Robyn Cheuvront has been teaching for 30 years – 29 of those as a kindergarten teacher.
That is, by her estimate, more than 600 young lives she had touched. And, in her view, it’s one of the best ages to teach.
“I couldn’t imagine, some days, that I even got paid for it. It’s really a great place to be,” she said.
Mrs. Cheuvront – known as Mrs. Chevy to most of her pupils – continued: “What’s been special is when you teach them at 5 years old, you know their true heart and spirit, before the world changes them.”
But teaching them in her classroom is not the end of her involvement in those children’s lives.
“I’ve gone from having them in class to going to their weddings. I’ve gone to some of their funerals. When they have children, I’ve gone to their baby showers. It’s just your family, and that’s probably what stands out to me the most, is just the relationship you have, not just with the children you taught, but their whole family. Their family is your family.”
“Family” is a word Cheuvront keeps using, as if it’s the only word she can find that describes the close bond she forms with both her students and her coworkers.
Cheuvront retired at the end of this past school year, marking not only 30 years as a teacher but 30 years at the same school, Hopkins Elementary in the Somerset Independent system.
“I’ve had the best job in the world. Not only is Hopkins a great place – and it always has been – but Somerset Independent Schools is, in my opinion, one of the best because of the size. We’re like a family.”
She has even taught family, as in her last year of teaching she had her grandson, Thompson, in her class. That was special for her, she said, despite the circumstances in which she was teaching – the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Cheuvront notes that she has also be entrusted to teach and take care of her coworker’s children and grandchildren, the children of her friends, and so many others that she knew the families of outside the classroom.
And, she said, she’s had help over the years.
During the course of her career, she’s had only two teaching assistants, Sharon Oursler and Pam Jones.
“I will honestly say those two made me look good,” she said.
Then, there is her mentor and the first principal she worked under: Hilma Prather.
“There are just no words to describe her influence on my career. She has had a lot of influence, and I still go to her with pretty much everything. She was my mentor, my boss, and definitely my good friend,” Cheuvront said.
Some may think that having worked in education for three decades, a teacher has seen a lot of changes in the educational system. Technology has advanced, and society in general has changed with differences in the family unit and more needs within the family being met by the schools, such as clothing and medical attention.
For this past year, Mrs. Cheuvront’s class even got to take tests on computers rather than using pencils and paper – a first for her.
“We’ve said kindergarten is the new first grade – what first grade used to be,” she said. “Academic expectations are higher. We test a whole lot more. Children have workbooks and tests, and because there is a lot of emphasis on state testing, we’re all working together to be our best. So, in that way it has changed.
“But I think at the core, a 5- and 6-year-old child is still the same. They want to be accepted and they want to have friends, and they need to play.”
And that first year in school is so important for youngsters, far beyond the academic level, she said.
“I think the first year in school, we want them to make friends and learn to problem solve. Try to teach them independence. It’s their first time, a lot of times, away from family, so they have to learn to be independent. Hopefully, I’ve been able to help them be self-confident. The things in kindergarten that are so important to me are – the things you measure academically are important, obviously – but the things you can’t measure are probably equally important or more important. Those the things we spend a lot of time on kindergarten.”
Cheuvront ended her career coming out of one of the hardest times to teach children of any age, the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked if teaching this past couple of years in the age of social distancing and masking was difficult, she admitted she was worried about how the changes implemented would affect the students, but said she and many adults may have underestimated their resilience.
“The kindergarten students were remarkable,” she said. “I’d think, ‘There’s no way they’re going to be able to keep those masks on,’ and, you know, we underestimate them because they were just amazing.
“We had to have our desks apart, and for me it was one of the hardest things, because the earlier part of kindergarten is learning to make friends and problem solve and get along and be responsible. That works really well when you’re at a table of four to six children. But we had to have so many feet between each child, so that was challenging, but they stepped up to the challenge.”
And, she noted, it was one of the sweetest groups of kindergartners she had ever worked with.
“I don’t know if it just happened to be the personalities, but they were extremely close. I think they had been away from each other so much (during the hybrid schedule, when only half of the students were in the classroom at a time), when we got to come back together, they just loved each other. They took care of each other. It was just really sweet.”
Mrs. Cheuvront said she doesn’t have any big plans for retirement other than possibly substitute teaching or volunteering to help out at the school.
Other than that, she said she plans to stay busy with her grandchildren and, maybe, do a little traveling.
She admits the decision to retire was a difficult one. “I was so sentimental the last month of school, I just cried and cried,” she said.
