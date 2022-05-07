Alcohol and the side effects to your health

Submitted

Lisa Anderson was awarded the Lake Cumberland District Health Department Employee of the Year 2021. She has worked tirelessly, going above and beyond on numerous occasions as well as taking on additional responsibilities due to the COVID response. This year (as well as 2020) has been much more difficult than normal to select this winner due to how exceptionally ALL health department staff have responded with grace and effort under the demands of the pandemic. Pictured from left are Laura Woodrum, Director of Nursing; Amy Tomlinson, Executive Director; Lisa Anderson, Adm. Secretary; and Dr. Christine Weyman, Medical Director.