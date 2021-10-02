Alexander graduates Academy of Police Supervision

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 21 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth have graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS). APS, also called the sergeant's academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency's promotion list to become sergeants.
Among the new graduates is Sergeant Steven Alexander of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
"Your commitment to leading your fellow officers is exemplary, and I know the work you have done over the past three weeks has prepared you to lead them with honor and integrity," said Gov. Beshear. "Thank you for all you do for your agency and for the commonwealth."
APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT's illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival and public speaking.
"The APS program is an invaluable first step in leadership training, and I am excited to see how you will take this knowledge back to your departments and use it to encourage and strengthen the ranks you lead," said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek.
The Department of Criminal Justice Training is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University's campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.