Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Somerset would like to give a special thank you to American Woodmark's The Right Environment Council for raising $510 through the sale of their "Taste of Woodmark" cookbooks and donating all proceeds to SAFY! American Woodmark, one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in the world, prioritizes staying closely involved with their communities, with a long history of outreach programs focused on sustaining communities and helping charitable organizations fulfill their missions. SAFY is a private, nonprofit organization that provides foster, behavioral health, and family preservations services throughout the country. SAFY believes that strong families are the fabrics of communities that flourish. American Woodmarks generous donation will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for youth in care this December as well as help with extracurricular and summer camp activities. SAFY is always looking for donations such as suitcases and duffle bags, clothing, and monetary donations to help with activities and needs throughout the year. To learn more about joining SAFY's Mission to Preserve Families and Secure Futures as a foster parent or friend of SAFY, contact Stephanie Justice at 606-875-0554.
American Woodmark donates to SAFY
special to the cj
Richard Walden age 70, of Somerset, KY passed away July 23, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Timothy Fox age 58, of Nancy, KY passed away July 23, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lorelyn Adams age 73, of Somerset, KY passed away July 22, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Mardis age 81, of Somerset, KY passed away July 23, 2021. Funeral is July 19, 2021 at 11 A.M. in Southern Oaks Chapel. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Thompson age 86, of Faubush, KY passed away July 17, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
