84 YEARS AGO
DECEMBER 18, 1935
Santa Visits Somerset
Santa Claus, accompanied by his old friend, Captain Earl Hammond, with his pack of huskies from the land of the frozen north, paid Somerset a welcome visit Monday and received a royal reception. Thousands of youngsters and grownups crowded the streets to meet him.
A beautiful parade marked his entrance into Somerset. Leading the procession were Chief of Police J. B. Jasper and the Boy Scouts, followed by the high school band.
In the parade were the city fire truck with Chief Bill Tanner at the wheel, a beautifully decorated Dodge sedan, which looked as if it had just emerged from a powerful snow storm, a cheery decorated truck of the Fairview Dairy on which rode a man representing Santa Claus who was extremely busy milking a Jersey cow and Captain Paul Dexheimer was Grand Marshal of the parade.
Haynes Dies from Gunshot
Roscoe Haynes, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Haynes, of Sloans Valley, died at the Somerset General Hospital Friday, December 13 from a pistol wound which he received two weeks before at Sloans Valley. He was shot through the chest.
Charles Raymond Dobbs, 17, also of Sloans Valley, was arrested by county officers on the day of the boy's death and was charged with murder. He was released under $2,000 bond and will be given an examining trial in county court.
Circumstances under which the shooting occurred are not known by the officers. No warrant was obtained for Dobbs' arrest until after the death of Haynes.
Sportsmen's Meeting
Mr. and Mrs. Dennie Gooch and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Neeley, attended a meeting of the executive committee of the League of Kentucky Sportsmen in Frankfort Sunday.
Coe Given
Promotion
Mr. E. O. Coe, former disbursing officer in the KERA area office here, has received a splendid promotion.
He has been appointed finance officer in the WPA district office at London, succeeding H. E. Barnes who was transferred to the Louisville office.
Mr. Coe formerly lived at Burnside. He is a splendid young man and well qualified to fill the important position at London.
Sievers Heads County Physicians
Dr. R. C. Sievers was elected president of the Pulaski County Medical Society at the regular monthly meeting Thursday night, held at the office of the Somerset General Hospital.
He succeeds Dr. J. H. Horton of Burnside, who has capably filled the office for the past year.
Other officers chosen are Dr. A. J. Wahle, first vice president; Dr. W. M. Price, second vice president; Dr. D. A. Reckle, secretary treasurer; Dr. E. M. Ewers, delegate; Dr. Reckle, alternate delegate.
Coleman Honors at Annual Possum Supper
Eighty friends of Colonel J. A. Coleman, Pulaski County's representative in the Kentucky legislature, attended the annual J. A. Coleman Possum Supper at the Hotel Beecher Tuesday night and applauded the remarks of several speakers who paid tribute to Coleman's integrity, honesty and statesmanship.
An abundance of possum, turkey, lamb and other delicacies was provided. In addition to talks from out-of-town guests, the following spoke: Judge Virgil P. Smith, Judge R. C. Tarter, Mr. C. M. Langdon, Mr. George A. Joplin, Jr., Mr. Ben D. Smith and Colonel Coleman.
The invocation was asked by Rev. A. R. Perkins and the benediction pronounced by Rev. C. H. Talbot.
Hill Honored by High School Press
Fred Bruce Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. John P. Hill, was elected vice president of the Kentucky High School Press Association which held its annual meeting in Lexington at the University of Kentucky Friday and Saturday.
He will represent the southern section of the state as vice president. One hundred high school journalists from 23 high schools in the state attended the convention.
Firecracker Explodes in Hand
Gerald Bunker, 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. M. Bunker, received a painful injury to three fingers of his left hand when a firecracker exploded in his hand Saturday.
He is recovering nicely from the wound. The boy's father is manager of the Mt. Vernon Street Kroger store. Mr. Bunker and his family moved here recently and reside on North Vine Street.
Ban on Firecrackers to be Enforced
As a result of several accidents caused by firing firecrackers and explosions of torpedoes, city authorities decided this week to enforce the city ordinance prohibiting the sale and firing of fireworks.
Chief of Police Jasper and city patrolmen notified all places selling fireworks that the ordinance would be strictly enforced. Those who violate the ordinance, either by selling or setting off fireworks on the streets of the city will be arrested and fined.
Ward Injured in
Accident
Eli Ward, of Science Hill, an employee of J. M. Estes, was painfully injured at 10 o'clock this morning when a half-ton truck he was driving south on Highway 27 was struck by a truck of the R. J. Smith Company, driven by Omar Warren.
The accident occurred 200 yards south of Pulaski on a straight stretch of road. Mr. Ward was brought to the Somerset General Hospital. He was cut about the head and the right hand and it is believed he suffered several fractured ribs.
Warren was arrested by Deputy Sheriff William Hines on a charge of operating a car while drunk and was placed in the county jail.
Commodities Being Distributed This Week
Canned beef, prunes, dried milk and flour will be distributed Thursday to relief clients in the county by the Kentucky Emergency Relief Administration. Commodity Officer Francis Eckstein received 9,840 pounds of canned beef, 5,040 pounds of prunes, 720 pounds of dried milk and 909 24 1/2 -pound bags of flour.
The two stores in Somerset being used will be T. Scott's Grocery and the Cincinnati Cash Store.
Charles Gibson has been appointed assistant supervisor of the county resettlement work and has entered upon his work. Russell Smith is supervisor. Miss Gladys Heath, former home visitor in this county, has been transferred to London where she will do stenographic work.
Science Hill Tops Jumpers
The Science Hill Yellow Jackets defeated the Somerset High School basketball team 26 to 22 in a closely contested game at the Hotel Beecher Armory Tuesday night. Last week, the Jumpers defeated Stearns by the score of 32 to 7.
One more game remains on the Somerset schedule before Christmas and that is an important conference game against Irvine. Somerset's high point man in the loss was Waddle with 10 points and Science Hill's high man was Aker with 11.
Ritter on
All-Southern Team
Charles Ritter, fullback of the Somerset High School football eleven this season, was selected to fill the position on the All-Southern High School Team.
This is the first time a Briar Jumper has won a place on the All-Southern.
Shopville School News
We are going to have a ping-ping and a checker tournament after Christmas.
Edna Christine Poynter spent the weekend with her sister in Somerset.
Lucille Gilliland spent the weekend with Mary E. McQueary at Plato.
Marriage Licenses
Mr. Frank Henderson, 18, and Miss Virginia Calhoun, 18, both of Nancy.
Mr. Amos M. Hodge, 24, of Akron, Ohio and Miss Ruby Lillian Loveless, 18, of West Somerset.
Mr. Linnie Tarter, 20, and Miss Ruby Baker, 20, both of Naomi.
Mr. Steven Woodrow Smith, 21, of Lesbas, and Miss Martha Lee Whitis. 18, of Acorn.
Mr. Rawen Ramsey, 18, of Eubank and Miss Vivian Moore, 22, of Pulaski.
Mr. Raymond Hollars 24, and Miss Maudie Hardwick, both of Quinton.
Mr. John N. Fulcher, 61, and Mrs. Tish Fulcher, 60, both of Drum.
Eubank Restroom Decorated
The girls of the student body are very proud of the new restroom which the home economics department, under the supervision of Mrs. Lee, has recently decorated.
They have made a very attractive cover for the small bed, curtains to match and also a foot stool. They are planning to add a mirror and dressing table soon. One of the interesting features of the foot stool is that it is made of seven large baking powder cans and the padding was made from cotton raised by Ethel Rhoten of Mt. Zion and carded by her in home economics class.
Busy Bee Initiation
One senior girl, Imogene Wall, and two junior girls, Avis Bryant and Myrtle Phelps, were initiation into the Busy Bee Club last Thursday.
The entire student body was greatly amused at finding these girls carrying large buckets of coffee pots and wearing huge red crepe paper bows, stationed on the different star landings saluting and bowing to all who passed.
Eubank Girls win 11-9
The Eubank High School girls' basketball team defeated Kings Mountain by a score of 11-9. At the end of the first half the score was 9 to 0 in favor of Eubank, but the Kings Mountain girls turned on their shooting power and scored nine points.
The Eubank girls were never in great danger until the closing seconds when Kings Mountain was shooting for the tying score.
The outstanding players for Eubank were Reynolds, Dick and Patrick.
Library Notes by Miss Mary A. Salyers
I saw a fine thing the other day; something which I wish I could see more often. A father came to the library with all of his children, signed library cards for them right there and helped them to find books they he thought they ought to have.
When parents are truly interested in what their children are reading, and how much they are reading, it will "follow as the night the day" that the children themselves will be interested in reading and will be developing that most valuable habit, the habit of reading.
Murrell a Soloist with University Group
The Choiristers of the University of Kentucky gave a beautiful recital of Christmas music in Memorial Hall, Lexington, Sunday afternoon. Miss Virginia Murrell of Somerset was one of the three soloist. The auditorium was filled to capacity.
Spending Christmas Here
Mr. Sam Adams, of New York City, who is a member of the Rudy Vallee musical organization, will arrive Tuesday to spend Christmas with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Adams.
Letter to Santa by Orville Sears
Dear Santa, I am a little school boy. I go to school at Mt. Victory and my teacher's name is Maude Richardson. I like her fine. I want a rubber snake for Xmas and a rubber ball, candy, nuts, apples and oranges. I am 10 years old and my name is Orville Sears.
Faces From The Past
Bob Price in 1992
Rodney Smith
Dr. B. E. Eads
Thomas Garland Eads in 1973. County surveyor
Frank Dyer
Marilyn Blevins in 1987
