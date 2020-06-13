For the past several weeks this space has been dwelling on the 1950s, a decade established in memory as a standard of how times ought to be. The "Glorious 50s" clings to us because World War II and the tortuous 1940s had passed, the boys had come home from foreign battlefields, peacetime jobs were plentiful and the future was bright.
In Somerset and Pulaski County, road building was planting seeds that would grow into the magnificent system of highways that engineers say is the best of any rural county in Kentucky.
U.S. 27, until the early 1950s, was a narrow, winding two-lane road serving as Main Street for Eubank; then through the Pulaski community to Science Hill; then across the railroad tracks through the Campground community, and to Somerset. In northern Somerset, U.S. 27 headed down Harvey's Hill. It passed the old courthouse and fronted what then was the Hotel Beecher. Then it went by the Kenwick Hotel and down Wait's Hill and by the old City Lumber Company; then south through Johnson's Block; then westward, squeezing beneath the railroad underpass and up Monticello Street hill.
U.S. 27, at that time dubbed "Airline of the South," was a major north-south United States highway in the southern and midwestern United States. Interstates have lessened importance of U. S. 27 but its southern terminus is still at U.S.1 in Miami, Florida, and its northern terminus is at Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
During the early 1950s, a new and straight two-lane U.S. 27, locally called the Truck Route, was built between Burnside and Eubank. Remaining remnants of old U.S. 27 were designated by the state as Ky. 1247.
Good roads and prosperity during the 1950s soon put two cars in every garage. As traffic increased, Arthur Prather, contact person in Pulaski County for then-governor Happy Chandler, convinced the governor to four-lane U.S. 27 between Somerset and Burnside. Pulaski County at that time did not have a four-lane highway and naysayers said a four-lane highway would never be needed from Somerset to Burnside.
Oscar Hornsby was contact person for Gov. Brereton Jones during Jones' tenure as governor between 1991 and 1995. Hornsby met with Jones during the early 1990s at the former Holiday Inn facing busy U.S. 27. Traffic movements on U S. 27 in the Somerset business district were approaching 40,000 a day.
"I told him the greatest favor he (Jones) could do for Pulaski countians would be to six-lane U.S. 27," Hornsby said. "I told him widening the highway would prevent accidents and save lives ... and it has." Bids to widen U.S. 27 to six lanes from the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 80 south to Boat Dock Road were opened in Frankfort April 21, 1995.
The passion for good roads never died in Somerset and Pulaski County. Former Judge-Executive Darrell BeShears borrowed money and blacktopped every gravel-surfaced road in the county; former Mayor JP Wiles, with the assistance of Congressman Hal Rogers, built the new Monticello Street, eliminating the traffic-stalling railroad underpass on old Monticello Street; and the state, beginning in 2000, created $200 million worth of highways, including Ky. 914 from Ky. East 80 west to Cumberland Parkway.
Now, during this unprecedented pandemic of 2020, it may do us well to take another peek at the "Glorious 50s." Here are some of the news items we spotted while turning pages of the archived The Commonwealth and The Somerset Journal:
BUYING RIGHTS OF WAY DELAYED
Buying of rights of way for the new four-lane highway from the intersection of Ky. 80 and U.S. 27 to the highway garage and from Burnside to the McCreary County line has been delayed a few weeks, said Arthur Prather, district highway commissioner. (Four-laning the section of highway from Burnside to the McCreary County line was never done).
PULASKI COUNTY MAY RECEIVE MONEY FOR AIRPORT WORK
Airport manager Ed Boss said the money would be used to extend the runway about 800 feet, making the runway a total of 3,800 feet, if the money is made available. He said the extension would satisfy requirements for commercial passenger service. (The airport, now Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, has a 5,800-foot runway, about as long as it can be, and a $3 million, state-of-the-art terminal. Attempts at establishing commercial passenger service, other than for a brief period, have failed).
A DAY IN CIRCUIT COURT
The entire civics class, totaling 68 members, from Eubank High School was invited by Circuit Judge R.C. Tartar to observe the court in action. Dewey Bolton, social science teacher, said the class was studying courts and court action.
NEIKIRK NAMED "YOUTH OF THE WEEK"
Paul Neikirk, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.O. Neikirk, Somerset, has been named "Youth Of The Week" by Somerset-Pulaski County Youth Center. He is a sophomore at Pulaski County High School.
LEARN ACCOUNTING AND GET GOOD-PAYING JOB
Attend day or night school or study at home. If you are interested in becoming a bookkeeper or an accountant, begin with a course from Fugazzi Business College, 104 Columbia Street, Somerset.
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER ADDRESSES KIWANIANS
Clay Colson, soil conservationist of Rockcastle County and winner of the first scholarship grant from Somerset Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund, told the club Thursday night of his experiences and life since winning the award. The club will meet tomorrow night at Parker School for its regular meeting instead of the Hotel Beecher, President Mike Layman announced.
NEW STRAWBERRY MARKET TO OPEN
A new strawberry shed has been constructed on Cundiff Seed Company property on North Main Street. It will give strawberry growers two large markets for their berries this season.
MOVE TO
FERGUSON
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Miller have moved from Huffaker Addition to the Oma Leese house in Ferguson.
MEECE NAMED
ROTARY PRESIDENT
O'Leary Meece, superintendent of Somerset School System, was elected president of Somerset Rotary Club Monday. He succeeds Dr. Morris Holtzclaw.
FINAL BB GUN WARNING
Somerset Police Chief Harold Catron issued a third and final BB gun warning to parents of boys owning BB guns. Chief Catron said if boys keep shooting out streetlights, window panes and other boys and cars he will be forced to take more severe action.
HOSPITAL ADDITION PROPOSED
Somerset City Council Monday night was asked to adopt a resolution requesting the Board of Trustees of Somerset City Hospital to be given authority to develop plans to expand facilities at the hospital, and present the issue to voters in November.
MODERN FUNERAL HOME
Denney-Murrell-Ramsey Funeral Home, 101 North Maple Street (where Somerset Post Office is now located), has oxygen-equipped and air-conditioned ambulances and has been serving this community since early 1900s. Telephone No. 1. (Prior to enactment of a 1 percent payroll tax during the administration of Judge-Executive Darrell BeShears, ambulance service was provided by local funeral homes. The payroll tax enabled Pulaski County to form what has become one of the best ambulance services in the state).
BISCUIT MAKING
Kroger was advertising Harvest Day plain 25-pound bags of flour for $1.63.
RURAL WATER
SYSTEMS
University of Kentucky water system specialists will hold a meeting at the REA building. County Agriculture Extension Agent Hugh Hurst urges all persons interested in having water systems installed to attend the meeting. "We hope this meeting will start a drive to have more water systems installed in the area, Hurst said. "Today, the percentage of water systems in rural homes is very low."
FAST TIME
REQUESTED
Pulaski Fiscal Court Friday deferred action for a week on a proposal that the county adopt Daylight Saving Time during summer months. Mike Layman, president of Somerset Chamber of Commerce, explained the proposal was presented to avoid confusion and inconvenience between the city and county. (Daylight Saving Time was already observed within corporate limits of Somerset).
And so was Somerset and Pulaski County during the "Glorious 50s." Somerset was still a Saturday town. Its nerve center was what is now Downtown Somerset. With closure of "The Shops" in Ferguson and impoundment of Lake Cumberland, the "Queen City of The Cumberland" was shedding its image as a railroad town and becoming a tourism Mecca.
The "Great Migration" of retail businesses to the Truck Route had not yet begun and the intersection of East Mt. Vernon Street and North Maple Street (in front of The Commonwealth and The Somerset Journal (now Commonwealth Journal) building was the busiest intersection in Pulaski County. Installation of "Walk-Don't Walk" signals at the intersection was front-page news. Downtown Somerset merchants complained because more affluent Pulaski countians often went to Lexington to buy clothing.
The 101-mile-long Lake Cumberland, stretching from Russell County through Pulaski County to near Corbin, attracted retirees with money to spend. The water wonderland, impounded in 1951, was a magnet for new industries, bringing industrial officials and new jobs.
Explosive growth has been paused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as employed in a speech by Abraham Lincoln before he became the 16th president: "This too shall pass," and Somerset will continue to be the "growingest" city in southeastern Kentucky.
