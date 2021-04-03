April 1969: Granny goes hitchhiking to retrace ancestors' footsteps

Ah, the open road. The freedom of simply sticking your thumb out and going wherever that takes you. The modern-day knowledge of how dangerous and frightening being picked up by strangers can be, depending on them to take you somewhere safe rather that somewhere you'll never be heard from again.
Hitchhiking has its pros and cons, there's no denying it. But imagine not only hitchhiking during a time in which instant electronic communication doesn't exist - no cell phones, no emails, no Instagram to document every inch of your journey - but hitchhiking being your preferred method of travel over several different continents while you're in the golden years of your life. Imagine how you would feel in this day and age if your grandmother said she was on her way across the country, but planned to leave her car sitting in her driveway.
All I can say is that Grace Williams Small was one gutsy gray-haired lady.
From the Monday, April 28, 1969 edition of the Commonwealth Journal:
'Granny' tours world on thumb
By Mary Ellen Morrow
Around the world on a thumb. This 73-year-old grandmother, who has hitchhiked over the United States and Europe, was a granddaughter of Richmond B. Mills, an early Pulaski County settler. The Mills Family built one of the first grist mills in Pulaski County on Pitman Creek in the 1800's.
Mrs. Grace Williams Small arrived in Somerset from Louisville last week where she had been visiting the John Ridings family - hitchhiking the historic trail her ancestors took when they settled near Somerset. She started from Eugene, Oregon, which she calls home, leaving her small house trailer and car parked there during travels, heading out after a 41-inch February snow fall, she covered seven states in her first four days out on this particular ancestor-tracing trip. Upon arriving in Louisville she had the same $5 she had left home with.
The gracious little old white-haired lady took to "riding her thumb" in 1943 as a means of getting where she wanted to go. This 26-year veteran has thumbed her way through more than 20 trips across the United States and a trip to Europe. She is an expert on automobiles, history and reading road maps.
Riding in automobiles and private planes, she had no luck once hitching a ride on a banana boat to Puerto Rico. "The water was too wet, wide and deep so I had to buy a plane ticket to get there," she said.
She has followed the trails of her ancestors from Illinois to Texas and to Ridings County, England, where the Ridings family originated.
The ancestral home here in the county has stood for more than 100 years, surviving the Civil War Battle of Dutton Hill, although a lot of bullet scars can still be seen on the old house.
She is seeking information on birth and burial records of other ancestors here in Pulaski County. She has visited with Mrs. Hazel Ledford, Herchel Vanhook, Mrs. Gladys Dutton, Mrs. Henry Hail and Mrs. Mable Williams Burnett.
She has been a house guest of Mrs. Robert Perkins here on Hawkins Avenue and will head west for Oregon today.
She has to be a master economist on her $82-a-month pension and never travels with more than $20 in her purse. She relies on her thousands of friends made over the years, relatives and often strangers for her bed and board.
Mrs. Small, a divorcee is a nonstop talker about her journeys from Alaska to Puerto Rico and New York to California. In 1964, she cashed a $500 life insurance policy for a trip to Europe, and spent two weeks hitchhiking on the continent.
She travels with her "old faithfuls" as she calls them, her Bible, a small suitcase and an old black hat, which "makes me look dignified," she says.
"The Lord always provides for me," she said. "I wouldn't start from the house without asking Him to go with me." A staunch Baptist, she never misses Sunday services, always attending church along the way.
She has never been threatened or robbed, and has been involved in only one minor, no-injury accident. "If I had sense I'd be afraid. But there's no use in the Lord and me both worrying, so I just let Him do it."
Mrs. Small doesn't hitchhike in or near cities, because "most of the mean people are around the cities."
She travels during the day, because she doesn't like "night people," and can usually depend on rides from traveling salesmen, students, soldiers and friendly policemen. The police often reprimand her for hitchhiking, Mrs. Small said, but she has never gotten a ticket.
Asked how her four children feel about her mode of traveling, she said, "Let's talk about something else." Their thumbs are definitely down to the "thumbs-up" trick.
