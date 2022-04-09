With warmer weather approaching and spring home improvement projects beginning, Gov. Beshear endorsed April as National Safe Digging Month in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The endorsement serves as a reminder for professional excavators and homeowners to contact Kentucky 811, the statewide "811 Before You Dig" center, at least two full working days before starting any outdoor digging projects.
According to a recent survey by the Common Ground Alliance - the national association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them and their communities - nearly six-in-ten U.S. homeowners (58%) reported experiencing a utility service interruption during the last 12 months. In addition, nearly 34.9 million U.S. homeowners who plan to dig this year will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without contacting 811 beforehand to learn the approximate location of underground utilities.
"We join Gov. Beshear in strongly encouraging individuals and companies to contact 811 before they begin digging," said Justin Sell, Executive Director at Kentucky 811. "This spring and summer, homeowners and professionals alike will be completing various projects that require digging, and it is imperative that they always contact Kentucky 811 beforehand. By having underground lines marked, homeowners can help keep themselves and their communities safe and connected."
After submitting a ticket by visiting Kentucky811.org or calling 811, the utility companies who have assets in the dig area will be notified. Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.
As part of National Safe Digging Month, Kentucky 811 encourages homeowners to take the following Five Steps to Safe Digging when planning any projects:
1. Plan Your Project
2. Contact Kentucky 811
3. Wait for the Marks
4. Confirm the Marks
5. Dig with Care
Visit www.kentucky811.org for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.
