60 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 7, 1959
Falling Leaves a Hazard
With the start of the falling leaves season, Fire Chief Gilbert Keeney said Monday, the annual problem of what to do with leaves raked from the lawn has come again.
He said that if residents of the city will put them in containers - or pile them in a corner of the lawn where city trucks can get to them - they will be picked up and hauled away by the city.
But he warned that they are not to be placed in the gutters or on the streets or sidewalks where they can create hazards. And for those that like to burn their own leaves, they must get a permit to do so from the Fire Department.
Women's Business Week Observed
The Somerset Business and Professional Women's Club is observing National Business Women's Week with a full program which began Sunday. Mrs. Edward Jarvis is chairman and Mrs. Jesse E. Wilson is president of the club.
Combs to Rally Here
Bert T. Combs, Democratic candidate for Governor, and other Democratic candidates for state office, will be here Saturday night and will speak at the National Guard Armory at 7:30 o'clock.
Jumpers Heading to Top Post-Season
Grid Classic
Somerset's Briar Jumpers will meet Atherton High School of Louisville in the leading post-season game in the state, the Exposition Bowl, on Nov. 19, officials of the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville announced this week.
Ever since the prep football classic was started at the State Fairgrounds three years ago, it has attracted the state champion. If tradition, or luck, continues, either Somerset or Atherton High is destined to become the state champion of high school football in Kentucky in 1959.
Coach Jim Williams and Athletic Director William Marshall Clark presented the offer to members of the team on Monday. The team voted unanimously to accept.
Bond Burning Time
Members of the Pulaski Fiscal Court took pleasure in burning some $418,000 in road and bridge bond certificates Friday to signify the retirement of most of the bonded indebtedness of the county.
The bonds were paid off during the past 14 years. On hand for the ceremony were Judge Herbert Todd, County Attorney Charles Adams, Magistrates Phillip Barnett, Willie Wilson-Lavey Floyd, Dewey Strunk, J. Frank Harris, Bill Coomer and E. K. Cook.
Joplin Jr. Named Huguenot President
Mrs. George A. Joplin, Jr., was named president of the Kentucky branch of the Huguenot Society of the Founders of Manakin in the Colony of Virginia Friday at the fall meeting of the society at the Lafayette Hotel in Lexington.
She succeeds in office Mrs. William H. Arthur of Lexington who was recently elected national recording secretary.
Burning Supper
Somerset city firemen were called to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Thomas this afternoon at approximately 4:45 p.m. to extinguish a small blaze when food cooking on the stove burned, causing considerable smoke.
The house, located at the corner of Lair Street and Crab Orchard Road, is owned by Everett Brown. The house was not damaged according to firemen.
Prices at
Harry's Market
Two pound boxes of salt - 15 cents
Grapefruit - three for a quarter
Tide - two boxes for 49 cents
Mrs. Hubbard's Marshmallow Pies - 12 for 39 cents
Sliced bacon - 39 cents per pound
Return from
New York
Mr. and Mrs. Perry Pushell have concluded a week's stay in New York City where he bought merchandise for the sports department of the Fair Store.
Dinner Bell
Grease Fire
The Somerset Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to extinguish a grease fire at the Dinner Bell Restaurant on North Highway 27 By-Pass, Fire Chief Gilbert Keeney reported.
The blaze, which occurred when a deep fat fryer caught fire, caused no damage other than smoke damage to the kitchen and some food, Keeney said.
Beauticians Attend Trade School
Local beauticians attended the 12th annual Kentucky Educational Convention and Trade Show held at Louisville Sunday and Monday. The convention and show were sponsored by the Kentucky National Hairdressers and Cosmetologists Association.
Attending from Somerset were: Mrs. R. S. Bridges, Mr. and Mrs. John Compton, Mrs. Carolyn Ping, Mrs. Dorothy Nagy, Mrs. Neida Meece and J. A. Dick.
Sgt. Chrisman
Returns
Sgt. Robert Chrisman has returned after 13 month's service in Korea. He joined Mrs. Chrisman and children, Robin and Tammie, for a month's furlough here before moving to Fort Knox.
Government Food on the Way
Federal surplus commodities will be distributed to eligible Pulaski Countians next week, Herman Wesley and Orville Payne, county distributors announced today.
In making the announcement, they stressed the importance of persons coming to the distribution center on North College Street only on the day designated for their district.
This month, rice, flour, meal, eggs and milk will be distributed next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Arleigh Tarters Have Wiener Roast
Mr. and Mrs. Arleigh Tarter and daughters entertained at their home at Naomi Saturday night with a wiener roast and singing. Those attending were Betty Sue Miller, Patricia and Joyce Raye, Gloria and Murrell Johnson and others from London.
Rev. and Mrs. Cartell Burdine and daughter, Mary Jo, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Tarter, Betty and Rule Keeney, Mrs. Bernice Tarter, daughters Shirley and Kaye Lynn, Joan Cornett and Virginia Creith.
Conducting
Pastor's Class
Dr. I. K. Cross, president of the Eastern Baptist Institute, left Sunday for Alderson, West Virginia where he is assisting in conducting the second annual Pastor's Refresher Course at Mountain State Schools.
Visit
Nicholasville Zoo
Fifteen members of Brownie Troop 30 visited the Bird and Animal Zoo at Nicholasville Tuesday and enjoyed a picnic lunch in the forest there. They were accompanied by Mrs. Mack Wilson and Mrs. Harold Albertson.
Visit Lookout
Mountain
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Broyles and their house guests, Mr. and Mrs. John Broyles of Cincinnati, spent the weekend in Chattanooga, Tenn., and enjoyed a visit to Lookout Mountain and Rock City.
Coffey Midget League Leader
James Coffey, the spark plug of the Jumpers, leads all other players in scoring in Somerset Midget League Football play so far this season. He has rolled up 48 points for his team in five games.
Following Coffey are Ralph Smith of the Wildcats with 26 points, Buddy Haney of the Red Devils with 18, Robert Lyons of the Golden Eagles with 15 and Junior Turner of the Wildcats with 12.
Jumperettes
Commended
The Jumperettes, part of the Somerset High School marching band, have provided more entertainment and favorable comment for the school than any other phase of the school system.
Sixteen strong, this bunch of beauties has strutted and twirled its way into the hearts of thousands of people at home, as well as on the road.
The 1959 team is made up of the following young ladies: Dottie Moore, Judy Vaughn, Judy Weddle, Janet Sue Richardson, Melinda Hines, Pat McMahan, Carolyn Hughes, Amanda Green, Jenny Jones, Myrna Herrin, Judy Woodall, Jackie Overly, Janice Tarter, Linda Wilson, Jane Woodall and alternate Janice Murphy.
Somerset Enrollment
Somerset High School has a total enrollment of 613 this year. There are 303 boys and 310 girls. Last year the initial enrollment was 599.
Eubank Boys 6th in Tractor Contest
Donnie Catchen, Route 2, Eubank, placed sixth in the Regional Tractor Driving Contest for 4-H Club boys at Columbia, Mo., last week. He represented Kentucky in the contest last week after winning the state event at the Kentucky State Fair.
Accompanying Donnie to Missouri was his father, Hewlet Renaker, his tractor leader here.
National Cemetery Superintendent Retires
The National Cemetery at Nancy has changed command. Erver E. "Red" Rice, who had been Superintendent of the cemetery since 1946 retired on Oct. 1 and has been succeeded by Lt. Col. John E. Johnson, U.S. Army (retired).
Postmaster Cited for 30 Years of Service
Mrs. Polly A. Canada, who served more than 30 years as postmaster at Pulaski, whose retirement was dated Sept. 30, 1959, has received honorary recognition in the form of a citation signed by Postmaster General Summerfield.
Sears Passes Bar
Gordon E. Sears, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ira S. Sears of Poplarville, has passed the Ohio State Bar Exam as announced Sept. 29 by the Ohio Supreme Court.
Mr. Sears graduated in June from the Ohio Northern University of Law at Ada, Ohio. He will practice law at Dayton, Ohio and make his home there.
Minister's Home Robbed
County officers are investigating the break-in and robbery of the home of the Rev. and Mrs. Olen Burton on Bogletown Road in West Somerset.
Deputy Sheriff Hollis Smith said the house was entered through a basement window and was thoroughly ransacked. Two quilts were reported missing.
Faces From The Past
Shelia Medina in 1993
Dr. Robert C. Shearer
Cecil Duncan in 1993
Terry Gibb
Edgar M. Daulton in 1973
Debbie Miller in 1994
