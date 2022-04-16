70 YEARS AGO
JUNE 19, 1952
Summer in the city
The Summer Playground program opened here this week with good crowds at the 4th Ward School Monday and at Parker School Tuesday. The first week is devoted largely to acquainting the boys and girls with the games offered. June 30 the softball leagues will be organized and play started. The Junior League will be open for boys from 8 through 12 and the Senior League for boys 13 through 17. Teams will be organized so that all boys will have a chance to play, announced Supervisor William M. Clark. Candidates are urged to be at Clara Morrow Field Friday at 8 a.m.
Next week the children will sign up for the horseshoe tournament,
On Wednesday, all children who have attended the playground will be entitled to swim free at Hillcrest Pool.
Honor for Gooch
Governor Lawrence W. Wetherby has presented Kentucky's Outstanding Sportsman of the Year award to Dr. Dennie Gooch.
Cause for alarm
A new alarm system, an automatic relay horn, has been installed at the City Fire Department by the Southern Continental Telephone Company. Any time the phone rings, a contact is made in the relay box which in turn starts the alarm. The alarm will continue to sound until the phone is answered.
United we save
Men's summer suits $24.98 at United Department Store. Short sleeve sport shirts $1.59.
Let's go Krogering
Kroger tomato juice, 46 ounce can, 25 cents. Bologna 49 cents per pound.
JULY 2, 1952
Pool planned
Plans for building a swimming pool at the Country Club were considered by a meeting of members at the club house. Alonzo Carter is appointing a committee to get plans and estimates from contractors.
New choir director
Mrs. Boyd Tucker has accepted a position as choir director at the First Methodist Church. She was former director of the high school band at Albertsville, Alabama, and is the former Miss Jean Elaine Jones.
Dr. Wahle dies
One of Pulaski County's best known doctors, A.J. Wahle, died at his home on Bourne Avenue Thursday night. He was 71.
He and Miss Mary Agnes Livingston were married in 1911 and came to Somerset to make their home. He practiced medicine here from that time until 1947 when ill health forced his retirement.
After the Somerset General Hospital, corner of Main and Oak streets, was razed he opened a private hospital at his home on South Central Avenue and operated that institution until the new City Hospital was opened in 1946.
He served as a surgeon for the Southern Railway System for years and also had a large private practice.
Marching orders
Seventeen Pulaski County youths will be inducted into the armed forces July 24.
They are, Denville Scrimager, Willie Earl Head, Carl William Mercer, Vernon B. White, William Sam Renner, Elza Whittle, Lindsey Carter Bales, Thomas Orme Ballou, Harold Clifford Sumpter, Noble Harold Colyer, Joseph Carroll Crawford, Everett Jaes Scrimager, McKinley Lee Burton, Jack Hamm, Oscar Norman Ard, James Chapen Whitis, Oliver Henderson.
Huffaker haul
Mrs. Lee Lane of Huffaker Addition was arrested and fined $50 after officers found 17 bottles of home brew at her house.
Ready for this?
"Quo Vadis" is coming to Family Drive-In Theatre. One of the greatest pictures of all time.
Come clean
Blackstone washer $169.95 at Cundiff Brothers on the Square.
JULY 10, 1952
Sheriff Jasper killed
The career of one of the state's most fearless and best known law enforcement officers was brought to a tragic end last Thursday night at 8:50 o'clock in Bogletown when Sheriff James Blaine Jasper, 64, was shot and killed. He was in the act of questioning a suspected bootlegger,
Willard Sprinkles, 29, of Knox County, has confessed to firing the fatal shot.
"Help me up" were the only words spoken by Sheriff Jasper after he had been shot. These words were directed to Deputy Sheriff Herbert Todd, Somerset, who was with him at the time.
Sprinkles, his brother, Carnel Sprinkles, 42, and George Kinder, 23, were arrested at their respective homes Friday morning by state police.
Tuesday night, July 1, Sheriff Jasper and deputies went to the Bogletown section, having been tipped off that moonshine whiskey was to be bought there.
The sheriff stopped the car of Hoyt Davis in Bogletown and searched it that night but found nothing. Davis told the sheriff that whiskey was delivered in that area every Thursday night, and that he should come back then.
Thursday night at 7:30 Sheriff Jasper, Deputy Sheriffs Todd, Theo Hatfield, and Robert Chumbley went to Bogletown. The first person they met walking down a side road near the scene of the shooting was Davis. He told them the bootleggers were due any tine.
Sheriff Jasper left Chumbley and Hatfield at his car at a barn 125 yards below the home of George Ingram. The sheriff and Todd cut over into a field of bushes and high weeds nearby to wait for the expected liquor car.
They had been there only a short time when a two-tone 1951 Oldsmobile sedan pulled up in the road near George Ingram's home. One man got out of the car and left the driver in the car with the motor running. The man (Sprinkles) went up to George Ingram's house, found no one there, came out and walked to the home of James Ingram, about 50 yards to the rear of the first house. He went up on the porch and knocked. Mrs. Ingram came out and spoke to him and he left the scene immediately. He hurried down the road, climbed into the car, and told the driver to "get going" said Todd.
Sheriff Jasper and Todd ran down a three-foot embankment into the road, and preceded to the side of the car where the driver was seated. Sheriff Jasper placed his hands on the door of the car and said "Hold it."
Sprinkles, seated on the right of the driver, pulled out his small .32 snub-nose breakdown pistol, reached in front of the driver and fired one time at the officer at close range.
Neither the sheriff nor his deputy had drawn their guns when they ran down the bank to the car.
The driver started the car in motion after the shot was fired and fled the scene.
Commented
