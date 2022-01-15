<b>Carver School of Social Work holds pinning/hooding ceremony</b>

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - At its pinning and hooding ceremony on Dec. 10 in The Gheens Recital Hall, Campbellsville University's Carver School of Social Work recognized students for completing the Baccalaureate of Social Work and Master of Social Work programs.
"Today, at this pinning, you are moving from student to professional social workers," Dr. Helen Mudd, dean of the Carver School of Social Work and professor of social work, said. "The faculty sitting over here have invested in your lives, and they care deeply about your success."
"This is your time to shine," Mudd said to the graduates. "You have worked so hard."
Mudd said the Carver School of Social Work was established in 1996.
Dr. DeNika VanCleave, assistant professor of social work, announced the following graduates had earned membership into the Carver School's Phi Alpha Honor Society: Hannah Loren Brown, Kyleigh Gisson, Karen Goss, Patrick Junjulas, Noemi Murrilo, Elizabeth Neogra and Misty Triplett.
VanCleave said the candidates were elected by the society "on the basis of their scholarly achievements and interest in social work."
"The highest honor one can receive in social work at the Carver School of Social Work is being extended to you now, because you are a proven candidate for initiation and have met all the requirements of this organization," she said.
Cynthia Colyer, director of Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) Field Education and lead social work professor rat the Noe Education Center in Somerset; Dr. Kimberly Mudd-Fegett, associate professor of social work and PCWCP coordinator; and Kelly Joplin, associate professor of social work and BSW Site Coordinator at the Conover Education Center in Harrodsburg, conducted the pinning of the BSW graduates.
Those candidates were as follows: Hannah Loren Brown of Louisville, Ky.; Madison Taylor Elliott of Shelbyville, Ky.; Henry Neal Feagin of Andalusia, Ala.; Harold Hugh Garvey of Louisville, Ky.; Emily S. Locklear of Pembroke, N.C.; Jamie M. Powell of Columbia, Ky.; McKenzie A. Rice of Lancaster, Ky.; Amy L. Russell of Hustonville, Ky.; Nicole Schmuff of Davenport, Iowa; and Tosha Simpson-Robinson of Springfield, Ky.
Kalon Moody, Master of Social Work (MSW) Director of Field Education and assistant professor of social work; Dr. Michelle, associate dean of the Carver School of Social Work and MSW director; and Dr. Candace Hansford, professor of social work, conducted the hooding of the MSW graduates.
Those candidates were as follows: Whitney Abuzour of Gray, Ky.; Deborah Abreu of Louisville, Ky.; Pretty Ambakhen of Columbus, Ohio; Natasha Asbury of Georgetown, Ky.; Alondra Ayala of Salinas, Calif.; Jacob Bachelier of Menifee, Calif.; Rachel Back of Lexington, Ky.; Katherine Bassett of Henderson, Ky.; Hannah Bauer of Louisville, Ky.; Sandra Berkoh of Bronx, N.Y.;
Ashtin Bolanos of Lexington, Ky.; Natasha Bowling of Booneville, Ky.; Teresa Burrell of Salt Lake City, Utah; Randy Cable of Portsmouth, Ohio; Miranda Cain of Williamsburg, Ky.; Brooke Calvin of West Valley City, Utah; Bryah Campbell of Louisville, Ky.; Lisa Chill of Stafford, Va.; Sara Clark of Lexington, Ky.; Tacara Colema of Oakfield, Tenn.; Christy Combs of Winchester, Ky.;
Arielle Connor of Berea, Ky.; Natalie Curry of Columbia, Ky.; Melanie Dumas of Lebanon, Maine; Joel Ellis of Bella Vista, Ark.; Kyle Evans of Lexington, Ky.; Abby Gabat of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Keyana Galloway of Toledo, Ohio; Kyleigh Glisson of Memphis, Tenn.; Karen Goss of Tapron Springs, Fla.;
William Grear of Oakland Park, Fla.; Michelle Green of Goldsboro, N.C.; Michelle Hancock of Somerset, Ky.; Allison Hart of Bayville, N.J.; Elizabeth Hoffman of Coarsegold, Calif.; Carol James of Louisville, Ky.;
Jennifer Jennings of Radcliff, Ky.; Patrick Junjulas of Cold Springs, N.Y.; Jordan Klett of Holland, Mich.; Amber Knight of Greenville, Ky.; Morgan Lakes of Annville, Ky.; Skylar Lanham of Philpot, Ky.; Jessica Leger of Mount Sterling, Ky.; Jovanna Maldonado of Lexington, Ky.;
Kendal Martin of Paducah, Ky.; Jaime Martinez of Ashland, Ky.; Janay McPherson of Lithonia, Ga.; Brent Meade of Paintsville, Ky.; Elizabeth Mildenhall of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Nichole Mitchell of Louisville, Ky.;
Destiny Mobley of Bakersfield, Calif.; Jasmine Morris of Paducah, Ky.; Cindy Morris of Louisville, Ky.; Lora Mullins of Eminence, Ky.; Noemi Murrillo of Long Beach, Calif.; Kerri Nelson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Elizabeth Neogra of Farmingville, N.Y.; Terra Noble of Hazard, Ky.; Jordan O'Brien of Muskegon, Mich.; Arva Parker of Clovis, Calif.;
Krystal Patterson of Barbourville, Ky.; Tiffany Patterson of Louisville, Ky.; Lela Peppi of Pikeville, Ky..; Liberty Petty of Louisville, Ky.; Caroline Phillips of Bexley, Ohio; Susan Powell of Glasgow, Ky.; Sharon Prater of Salyersville, Ky.; Alexandra Quillen of Hazard, Ky.; Katlyn Richardson of Somerset, Ky.; Mary Richardson of Emporia, Kan.; Kimberly Roberts of Nancy, Ky.; Lauren Runyon of Independence, Ky.;
Joshua Shipp of Kingsport, Tenn.; Alicia Smith of Canton, Miss.; Bethany Smith of Ashland, Ky.; Ellen Spivey of Indian Mound, Tenn.; Emma Stanley of Lynchburg, Va.; Phillip Steely of Corbin, Ky.; Danielle Street of Owensboro, Ky.; Alicia Thomas of Johnson City, Tenn.; Misty Triplett of Ashland, Ky.;
Samuel Villa of Visalia, Calif.; Angela Vinson of Tomahawk, Ky.; Laura Walker of Richmond, Ky.; Allison West of Salem, Ill.; Heather White of Whitesburg, Ky.; Megan Winegardner of Columbus, Ohio; and Amanda Wright of Sunbury, Ohio.
Dr. Renee Sartin, associate professor of social work and BSW Site Director at the Louisville Education Center, provided special music. Neil Caldwell, assistant professor of social work, offered the opening prayer, and Dr. Anne Adcock, assistant professor of social work and BSW director, gave the benediction.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering over 100 programs of study including doctoral, masters, bachelors, associate and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.