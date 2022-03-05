<b>DAR recognizes history essay contest winners and celebrates Black History Month</b>

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held their monthly meeting on February 19. The Somerset Chapter winners of the yearly DAR American History Essay Contest were recognized at the meeting and read their essays - James Hardy (5th grade, Somerset Christian), Madison Correll (6th grade, Somerset Christian), Jeremiah Nettleton (7th grade, Science Hill), and Grace Kiteck (8th grade, Somerset Christian) each received a certificate and a bronze medal for their winning essays.
The topic of this year's contest was "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier" in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb. Students were given the following prompt - Imagine that you had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during WWI. You and your family attend the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb in Washington, DC. Describe what this meant to you and your family. Why is it important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation? Nancy Cox, DAR American History Chairperson, oversaw the contest and coordinated the lengthy process of scoring the essays.
Through the Historical Minute series, DAR member Kay Spillman discussed Revolutionary War Veteran Major Richard Bibb who served with the Goochland County (VA) Militia during the American Revolution. Bibb came to Kentucky about 1799, first to Lexington, and then to Russellville in Logan County. In 1815, he built a Palladian-style mansion, which has been called the "Townhouse of Maj. Richard Bibb," in Logan County for his second wife. He was reputed to have been the wealthiest man in Western Kentucky, and one of the largest slaveholders in the region running what would be considered an urban plantation. Interestingly, his son John Bibb developed 'Bibb lettuce.'
Maj. Bibb owned slaves nearly his entire life inheriting enslaved people owned by his father. However, he had been exposed to anti-slavery sentiment in VA, and became involved with Henry Clay and the American Colonization Society, which sought to send slaves "back" to Africa. Around 1829, Maj. Bibb freed 29 of his slaves and sent them to Liberia in Africa. The remaining 65+ slaves were freed in his will upon his death in 1839. He also gave them $5,000, land, and farming implements. The freed people from the Bibb plantation took the Bibb name, and settled in two communities (Upper and Lower Bibbtowns). Living free in an area of legalized slavery was difficult, plus it took about 40 years to receive a deed to the land because of John Bibb's actions. By this time, many of the descents had died.
Today, the mansion is known as the SEEK (Struggles for Emancipation and Equality in Kentucky) MUSEUM at the Bibb House. The museum, which opened in 2019, includes 6 historic buildings that have been restored to "tell the unique and buried stories" beginning with the arrival of Maj. Bibb and the people enslaved by him in Russellville, KY. Currently historians and genealogists assist descendants of the Bibb family with researching their genealogy. In 2019, a combined reunion of white and black descendants of Maj. Bibb was held at the historical properties. It was an emotional experience for all with about 100 people attending. (seekmuseum.org)
For more information about the Bibb family and the SEEK MUSEUM, visit https://www.ket.org/bibb-house-museum-reunion/ to watch an episode of Kentucky Life on KET. Additionally, Lonnae O'Neal wrote and published a very emotional and insightful article entitled The Bitter Harvest of Richard Bibb: A Descendant of Slavery Confronts Her Inheritance. The full article is located online at https://theundefeated.com/features/the-bitter-harvest-of-richard-bibb-a-descendant-of-slavery-confronts-her-inheritance/.
