<b>Lindsey Wilson College signs reduced tuition agreements with local organizations</b>

Lindsey Wilson College signed an agreement on Thursday with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department that will provide reduced tuition rates in select academic programs for the employees and immediate family members as well as provide assistance in obtaining financial aid. The intent of this agreement is to foster continuous improvement in both organizations and to provide opportunities for collaboration in the growth and effectiveness of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. The same partnership agreement was also signed with Spero Health of Columbia, Kentucky. Front row, from left: Dr. Jeff Crane, Dean of the School of Professional Counseling; Dr. Emiley Button, Director of LWC Nursing; Amy Tomlinson, Executive Director at Lake Cumberland District Health Department and Laura Woodrum, Director of Nursing at Lake Cumberland District Health Department. Back row, from left: Tommie Ann Saragas, Assistant Vice President of Educational Outreach for Online and Graduate Programs; Penny Rizenbergs, Coordinator for Educational Outreach and Online Programs; Cheryl Boger, Regional Enrollment Director for Educational Outreach and Online Programs; Katie McGaha, Online Administrative Assistant; Darlene Batcher, Online Administrative Assistant.