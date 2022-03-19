<b>Lindsey Wilson College signs reduced tuition agreements with local organizations</b>

COLUMBIA, KY. - Lindsey Wilson College recently signed agreements with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and Spero Health that will provide reduced tuition rates in select academic programs for the employees and immediate family members of both organizations as well as provide assistance in obtaining financial aid. The intent of this agreement is to foster continuous improvement in both organizations and to provide opportunities for collaboration in the growth and effectiveness of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and Spero Health staff.
"It's exciting to be able to provide an opportunity for higher education and make it more affordable and accessible to employees and families of both organizations," said LWC Assistant Vice President of Educational Outreach for Online and Graduate Programs Tommie Ann Saragas. "These organizations provide so much to their communities and this is a way that we can give back."
LWC Director of Nursing Emiley Button said that there will be an immediate potential impact for her program and both organizations.
"We are ecstatic about the partnerships and are hopeful to enroll DNP (doctor of nursing practice in executive leadership) students," said Button. "It's not only going to help us but it will help them with a higher level of care and administrative level nurses will be able to further their education."
Lake Cumberland District Health Department Executive Director Amy Tomlinson pointed out the ways in which employees will directly benefit from the partnership.
"We're just really excited to have this partnership with Lindsey Wilson College and to have this available for our staff in order to better their skills and further their education and make an impact on their lives," said Tomlinson.
Spero Health of Columbia facility administrator Sretta Clark echoed similar sentiments.
"I love the fact that we are both in the same community working together to support not only our employees and patients in helping them realize that there's more out there for them going forward," said Clark.
Employees and family members of both organizations will see reduced tuition rates in select programs of business administration, master of business administration, criminal justice, counseling and human development, counselor education and supervision and doctor of nursing practice in executive leadership.
LWC's partnering with both the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and Spero Health will have a combined impact on the community at large as pointed out by LWC Dean of the School of Professional Counseling Jeff Crane.
"We know and understand the importance of deepening the relationships in the community and we know that by doing so it not only benefits both organizations but it benefits the community and residents as well and we are really looking forward to that."
