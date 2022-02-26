92 YEARS AGO
MARCH 12, 1930
Eggciting news
Lewis James of Somerset has a hen that laid two eggs in one day. The eggs will be used for hatching purposes as James hopes to secure a flock of the "two-eggs-a-day" type.
Burns burned
Albert Burns, popular electrician at the Southern Railway Shops in Ferguson was badly burned when a board he was standing on broke and he fell into a steam vat.
Busy Burtons
Brent Tarter and Julia Burton of Delmer surprised their many friends by getting married Saturday afternoon. They are moving to Virgil Burton's house at the James Burton place.
Iowa bound
Ed Dow and Ernest Linkes left Mt. Zion Wednesday to motor to Iowa, where they will spend the summer.
News from Ruth
Out at Ruth, M. D. Hughes has started crushing rock on the Clay Hill Church Road. Elmer Cook is operating a coal mine on his place. W. T. Meece is helping James Brinson dig coal at Colo. Arlie Alexander has rented a farm from Mrs. Minnie Large and will move to it soon.
Out and about
Col. T. M. Thatcher and Joe Donnelly visited Albany, Liberty and Jamestown during the past week. Mr. Donnelly was demonstrating the new Hudson eight. It was the first time in 40 years Mr. Thatcher had been in these towns.
Dayton's gain
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Richardson and family, who have been living on East Mt. Vernon Street, left Saturday for Dayton, Ohio to make their home. Somerset regrets to give them up.
Welcome back
M. H. Wilson and family have moved from Detroit to West Somerset, where they will make their home. They have been residing in Detroit for the past four years, moving there from Nancy. Pulaski County is glad to have this splendid family back.
MARCH 19, 1930
Fast baskets
The most spectacular performance in the Fifth region basketball tournament was turned in by Burnside's Mary Alden. With 45 seconds to play and her team trailing, she made four consecutive baskets.
Time running out
Only three days left to see the Frigidaire Hydrator Demonstration at G. L. Early in Somerset. More than 1,300,000 in use.
Meet Madame
You are invited to meet Madame Camille Sarrazin at Joseph's this week. Free facial and beauty treatments. Dorothy Perkins products.
Somerset High
honor roll
Hazel Biers, Anna Lucille Blanton, Sara Louise Cundiff, Agnes Dunkelberg, Imogene Dutton, Margaret Gilpin, Noel Hail, Hazel Hines, Hazel Hislope, Thelma Hislope, Nell Jones, Ruth McKenzie, Fred Meece, Pearl Meece, Geneva Norfleet, Harold Owens, Beulah Rogers, Catherine Rusch, Lera Simpson, Vera Stevenson, Isabell Taylor, Marie Turpin, Lela Wilson, Roberta Wilson,
Nell Avera, Walter Flippin, Marie Hines, Lucille Inabnitt, Pauline Johnson, Lida McDaniel, Caleb McGahan, Virginia Murrell, Kathrine Orwin, Jean Stevenson, Hattie Taylor.
Lois Allen, Mae Barker, Leonard Barnes, Lura Carroll, Mary Elizabeth Cooke, Maxine Cooke, Jack Gardner, Pauline Gilmore, Marie Jones, Myrtle Leese, Elgin Meece, Stella Meece, Ima Mae Vanhook, Opal Vaught, Eileen Waddle,
Ruth Avera, Williena Burdine, Blanche Burke, Thelma Burton, Ella Butcher, Fay Corder, Ethel Denton, Ethelberta Flippin, Ernestine Hieatt, Ruth Pennington, Thelma Sears, Rosemary Talbot, Nettie West.
Central School
J. R. Hood, Nell Waddle, Mary Ellen Hines, Mildred Neeley, Dorothy Nash, Marie Godby, Robert Hines, Fred Green, Edward Kiser, Samuel Wallin, Glenda Burton, Lois Fisher, Lucille Hargis, Mabel Newell, Dorothy Smith, Nancy Lee Tandy, Leva Epperson, Tom Humble, Frank B. Jones, Katherine Gover, Thelma Hood, Carlisle Keller, Beatrice Meece, Jennie R. Morrow, Dorothy Murrell, Kathleen Ruddle, Irene Sievers, Gracie Spears, Winnie Tate, Thelma Thomas, Edith West, Opal Combest, Frank Ellis, Arthur Hines, Robert Noel, Norman Clark, Virgil Meece, John Feuz.
Parker School
Earl Bugg, Rowena Carter, Ruth Cooke, Virginia Jackson, Dorothy Noe Denham, Mary Evelyn Williams, Valera Hahn, James Sears, Ruby Gregory, Carl Salutsky, Anna M. Guffey, Mary E. Waddle,
Fourth Ward School
Hazel Prather, Billie Boone, Howard Prather, Nancy Russell, Howard Fitzpatrick, Clarence Sims, Curtis Boone, Virginia Leonard, Ruby Loveless, Anna Paul, Thelma Burns, Eva Cole, James Everett Jones, Catherine Sims.
Columbia School
Margie Powell, Mary Spears.
Need more tomatoes
R. B. St. Clair, proprietor of the Somerset canning factory, says he could use about a hundred more acres of tomatoes. He plans to enlarge the local plant and work night and day during the season.
City salaries
The proposed budget for the city of Somerset includes $9,762 for salaries of the mayor, chief of police, judge, councilmen, patrolmen, fire chief, treasurer, attorney and clerk.
Speaking of winners
Marie Irvine, a senior at Dunbar High, has won the school's oratorical contest. She advances to the Blue Grass oratorical in Lancaster.
Science Hill champs
The Science Hill High girls basketball team has won championship of the 20th District. Members are Lois Crawford, Mildred Baugh, Helen Ashley, Goldie Vaught, Ora Bell Ward, Florietta Council, Evelyn Wesley, Mima Phelps, and Miss Marjorie Kimball, chaperone. Ed Batts is coach.
Talk of the town
Somerset High will send its champion orator, Miss Ima Mae Vanhook, 16, into the Courier-Journal district contest this month. Miss Vanhook, a junior, is the daughter of J. G. Vanhook. The showing of Somerset's entry is being watched with interest because it was Somerset High that gave Kentucky it's first national champion in the oratorical contest, James Rayborn Moore.
Bridge approved
The House Committee on Interstate and Foreign Commerce Saturday decided to report out favorably the bill introduced last month by Representative Robert Blackburn, Lexington, to build a railroad bridge across the Cumberland River at Burnside.
Laundry tour
Members of Somerset Rotary Club were given a tour of Somerset Laundry and Cleaners Tuesday following their lunch at Gregory's Restaurant. They were surprised to find the large amount of equipment needed to operate the plant. About 30 persons are employed at the plant that picks up and delivers work in many counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.
