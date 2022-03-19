Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 30 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth assigned to specific school campuses graduated the third School Resource Officer (SRO) III Training.
The class included two local officers, Stephen Peter Langdon of Somerset Police Department and Edward Alexander Wesley II of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
The graduating officers have completed the 120 hours of state mandated training over a three-year timeframe (SRO I, SRO II and SRO III), making them fully certified to work in Kentucky's school systems.
"Ensuring the safety and well-being of Kentucky's schools is a top priority of my administration," said Gov. Beshear. "I commend you on taking on this responsibility. Thank you for all you do for your agency, school systems and the commonwealth."
DOCJT's SRO training targets the specific needs of officers who are assigned to provide safety and security to the students and staff located inside a school. The SRO courses were revamped after the School Safety and Resilience Act passed in 2019. That year, the training was updated and expanded to serve today's schoolchildren and administrators. The three levels of training are now offered to active, certified law enforcement serving as school resource officers. All SROs must complete the SRO I in-service course within one year of their start date. SRO II and SRO III training courses are required to be completed the following two years as the annual in-service training. SRO training includes topics such as working with special-needs students, mental health awareness and trauma-informed action. Firearms and tactics refresher training are also included.
"School resources officers are a vital part of law enforcement agencies in today's world," said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. "I am proud of the efforts you have made to help make our schools a safe place for children to learn."
DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University's campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned re-accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2018.
