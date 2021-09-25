CHARLESTON, SC-- Hayden Back of Somerset, Kentucky is among the nearly 1,100 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester.
The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.
