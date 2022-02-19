Baker first to become certified in Micrographic Dermatology Surgery

Brian L. Baker, MD recently became part of the first class to be awarded board certification in the new subspecialty of Dermatology called Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.
Dr. Baker has been practicing in Somerset since completing a Fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Oncology in 2008. Mohs Micrographic Surgery is an advanced treatment for skin cancer in which the physician serves as surgeon, pathologist and reconstructive surgeon. It relies on the ability of a microscope to trace out and ensure removal of the skin cancer's roots. This procedure allows physician to see beyond the visible disease and to precisely identify and remove the entire tumor, leaving healthy tissue intact and unharmed. Mohs surgery is most often used to treat two of the most common forms of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, however it is also an effective treatment for other types of skin cancer. Clinical studies have shown that the cure rate for Mohs Micrographic Surgery is the highest of all treatments for cutaneous carcinomas. The procedure minimizes the chance of recurrence and decreases the potential for scarring or disfigurement. The Mohs surgeon is also trained in reconstructive procedures and usually will perform the reconstructive procedure in the office on the same day.
Developed by Frederic E. Mohs, MD, in the 1930s, the Mohs micrographic surgical procedure has been refined and perfected for more than half a century. However, formal recognition by the American Board of Medical Specialties did not occur until now. Following medical school and internship, diplomates must complete a 3-year training program in Dermatology followed by a 1-year surgical fellowship, as well as pass a comprehensive examination.
Dr. Baker practices with his wife Jennifer, who is a nurse practitioner. They are accepting new patients.
