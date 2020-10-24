A trail camera that photographed a bear on two successive nights back in September about 300 feet behind Glen Weddle's house reminds how parts of Pulaski County have resisted change since Daniel Boone used his long rifle to kill meat for dinner.
Weddle, as he puts it, lives " … right at the foot of Green River Knob." That's not far off the beaten path but a bear, wild hog or rattlesnake likely share the neighborhood.
Weddle hasn't actually seen the bear, only the trail camera photos. "But it was mighty close," he added.
Green River Knob is the tallest point in the knobs region of Kentucky with an elevation of 1,789 feet. It is also the highest point in Kentucky outside the Eastern Coalfield. Green River Knob is located at the border of Casey and Pulaski counties west of Ky. 837.
It's difficult to comprehend. Modern civilization moves at a rapid pace along Cumberland Parkway, Ky. 80 and 837. Yet, just across the fencerow, a rattlesnake shakes its noisy tail, warning of its presence, a copperhead is in a menacing coil, a bear lurks for food at night and a wild hog roots among acorns.
Weddle killed a rattlesnake out at his place not too long ago, and the late Gene Gosser, a Somerset Realtor, several year ago driving along Ky. 837 near Mintonville, ran over a 52-inch-rattlesnake. Gosser brought the car-mangled snake to the Commonwealth Journal for a photograph.
The wild hog population in the area was making news several years ago, but Weddle said feral hogs have not yet become a problem. Wild hogs damage woodland areas by rooting, and eat mast that sustains other wildlife.
Green River Knob, as impressive as it is against the western skyline, is just one of many "wild" places in and around Pulaski County. If Generation Z thinks the world is wrapped in blacktop and the only sound is ringing of a cell phone, he or she should talk a hike in the hills of Pulaski County.
Out there, just a rock's throw from pandemic-ravaged civilization, is the quiet, peaceful landscape Mother Nature intended. This time of year, leaves circle and fall, protecting the ground from approaching winter.
If a tree falls, downed by shifting winds, does it make a sound? Nobody's there. Who knows?
Look southward toward Keno, Sloans Valley and Garland Bend and you'll find terrain over which man has not walked since Daniel Boone. Deep, blue Lake Cumberland has inched its way over lowlands among the hills.
Southeast, there's the majestic Rockcastle River, mysterious 2 O'clock Spring and land only wakened by the chirping of birds. Legend has it that rattlesnakes first appeared in eastern Pulaski County when the rising lake inundated the river's rocky crevices forcing the reptiles from eternal homes.
Northward there's Holtzclaw Knob, a suddenly scenic probe into the skyline, overlooking busy four-lane 27 near Science Hill.
All this, a five minute drive from Somerset, a busy mini-metropolis clogged with bumper to bumper traffic, transporting a cluster of clutter on cell phones and honking horns.
One could cleanse his soul by climbing atop a foothill of the Cumberlands, lean against the trunk of a giant oak and watch clouds passing through openings among shivering leaves. Or maybe listen to the singing of a nearby Pitman Creek, named for long hunter William Pitman. Most counties in this area of Kentucky have a Pitman Creek, some have both a Big Pitman and Little Pitman. Pulaski County has only one Pitman Creek.
Don't worry about bears or snakes. Generally, they are docile creatures that won't bother you if you don't bother them.
Yes, there are bears in Pulaski County. Somewhere in this newspaper's files is the photograph of a bear killed during the early 1900s by unidentified hunters near Mt. Victory.
The late Walt Daulton, former fire chief at Nancy, told this reporter about hearing a noise in his front yard. He opened the door, turned on the porch light and saw a bear.
A truck driver reported seeing a bear in the little roadside park (now closed) off U.S. 27 just north of Somerset.
Several years ago a bear was sighted on Reservoir Knob off Ky. 80 bypass north of Somerset. A bear was seen moping around off East Mt. Vernon Street in a wooded plot near the junction of Ky. 914. A Shopville family watched a bear stand in a road near Short Creek. A car killed a bear on Ky. 461. Several bears have been seen around the lake at Burnside.
Kentucky is home to a growing bear population. Bears have become increasingly common in McCreary and surrounding counties expanding outward from the junction of Daniel Boone National Forest and Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.
The best bear story, maybe an unforgettable putdown, was directed many times at this reporter by the late Jim Slaughter, owner of former Cumberland Studio and photographer for this newspaper.
During those days, Jim and I often were in forested areas for some type of story, a strange rock formation, a historic marking on a tree or whatever.
To trigger the reaction; to get Jim to do it again, I would muster as much concern in my voice as possible and ask him:
What are you going to do if we see a bear?
"I'm gonna run," Jim would deadpan.
"You can't outrun a bear," I'd remind.
"Don't have to … all I have to do is outrun you."
