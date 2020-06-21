Be kind to to the men in your life

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.