Be prepared for the weather

This past week our community was faced with flooding that damaged lots of homes and property. In February we had snow and ice that kept many people at home and were faced with the loss of electricity and hazardous road conditions. These are just two examples of weather issues of which we have no control over.
When you think about the past two weather issues, you may realize there are things you can do to help prepare your home for different weather condition. If you were not prepared take the time to reflect on how you can handle other weather-related catastrophes. Kentucky has had several tornadoes during the month of March, and we have no control over that.
No matter what type of weather we might be faced with, there are things we can do to help get prepared. It is good practice to have enough food, water, and medicine on hand at all times to last you at least 3 days in the case of an emergency. When you think about foods you can eat without heat, some foods include peanut butter, pork and beans, canned fruits, canned tuna and chicken, bread, and crackers. Water service may be interrupted or unsafe to drink and food requiring little cooking and no refrigeration may be needed if electric power is interrupted.
If you always depend upon an electric can opener, you need to have a handheld can opener available. Keep extra batteries on hand to go with the flashlight that you know where it is located? Where are the candles and do you have some way to light them? It is also good to have extra blankets in case you lose your heating supply. Keep your first aid kit up to date, and have rubber boots, rubber gloves, and a NOAA Weather Radio or other battery-operated radio easily available on hand.
You may be totally dependent on electricity for heating and cooking, so be aware of what you can do in case you lose your electricity. Your camper friends can give you suggestions of what you need to survive without electricity.
When we get more than 6 inches of rain in one day, we must be prepared for Flash Floods. A Flash Flood Watch signifies a dangerous situation where rapid flooding is imminent or occurring. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is possible in and close to the watch area. Do not walk-through flood waters or drive your vehicles through. It only takes six inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 for help.
Vehicles can be easily swept away in less than 2 feet of moving water. If flood waters rise around a car, it should be abandoned, and passengers should climb to high ground. Less than one foot of water can float your vehicle and two feet can sweep most vehicles away even a heavy, lifted pickup truck. Try to avoid standing water on well-traveled streets. If you must drive through this water, drive slowly and steadily so you do not make a bow wave.
Do not enter a flood damaged home or building until you are given all clear by authorities. If you choose to enter a flood damaged building, be extremely careful. Water can compromise the structural integrity and its foundation. Make sure the electrical system has been turned off, otherwise contact the power company or a qualified electrician. Contact your insurance agent as soon as possible to discuss the damage done to your property. For more information, click the link: http://bit.ly/postflood_ukFCS #UKFCSExt.
Always make sure your cell phone and portable radios are all charged in case you lose power or need to evacuate. Also make sure you have back-up batteries on hand. For more information about preparing for a flood, click this link http://bit.ly/pre-flood_ukFCS #UKFCSExt or visit the Pulaski County Extension Office.
On a busy day, plan a Chicken and Brussels Sprouts one pan meal.
Chicken and Brussels Sprouts One Pan Meal
2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, about 1 pound
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste.
12 to 14 Brussels Sprouts trimmed and quartered.
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms.
1 red bell pepper sliced about 1 cup.
1 medium onion, diced, about 1 cup.
2 cloves garlic, minced.
½ cup half and half
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
3/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut chicken into bite sized pieces. Heat oil in a heavy oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and sauté 3 to 4 minutes. Lightly season with salt and pepper. Add Brussel sprouts, mushrooms, pepper, onion, and garlic. Stir gently to combine. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove from heat. (If skillet is not oven safe, transfer mixture to a baking dish.) In a small bowl combine half and half, nutmeg, salt, and pepper to taste. Pour mixture over chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly golden brown on top. Serve hot. Will make 6-1cup servings.
