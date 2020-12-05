I can't think of a question with more profound significance as many of us gather around a table full of food. Food, at its very source, that comes from plants. Sure, we are thankful for our families, our friends, our coworkers, our health, and on and on….but have you ever thought about what plants do in our lives every single day?
Here's my top ten list of reasons to be thankful for plants:
Plants are green and they make food (both for themselves and for us) out of sunshine, water, and carbon dioxide. Without this basic photosynthetic process, we could not survive. Every living thing ultimately depends on plants for food. They are magical. Plants not only produce food, they produce oxygen. See number 1. Plants produce drugs. Yes, both medicinal and recreational. Take a look at your aspirin bottle and you'll see salicylic acid which was first discovered from willow trees. That's just one of many examples. Plants provide fiber that we use to make many things. Paper, cotton, jute, linen, and cordage (for ropes), even biodegradable plastics. Plants reduce heat buildup, particularly in cities, where there are lots of paved surfaces. Plants prevent soil erosion and filter runoff after rain events.Plants reduce crime (there are studies that prove this).Plants clean contaminants out of the air, outside and in our homes and offices (this was a study done by NASA, you'd be amazed at what weird chemicals plants remove from the air).Plants are good for our mental and physical health (look up 'forest bathing'). Studies of hospital patients show that they recover more quickly when they either have a view of trees from their rooms or plants in their rooms. They also complained less, took fewer pain killers, and left the hospital sooner. Plants are just pretty. I can't think of anything worse than a world without plants. So, in that spirit, I encourage every single one of us to plant a tree, shrub, ornamental plant, vegetable garden, or pollinator garden in the next 12 months. Planting a tree is one of the least selfish things anyone can do.
