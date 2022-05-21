Heather Nicole Beebe from Somerset has graduated Magna Cum Laude from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology.
Heather Nicole Beebe is the daughter of Kevin and Sharon Beebe and granddaughter of Lowell and Edna Casebolt. She is the mother of Braiden Beebe and Isabella Brinson.
As part of its centennial year in 2022, Murray State University hosted commencement ceremonies for spring/summer 2022 graduates as well as fall/winter 2021 graduates on Saturday, May 14 at the CFSB Center.
A total of 1,501 degree applicants comprised the spring/summer 2022 graduating class of degree applicants, including doctoral, specialist, master's, baccalaureate and associate degrees. A total of 34 states and 16 countries were represented in the spring/summer 2022 graduating class.
