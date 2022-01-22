Bellarmine University has announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester, including Kannon Tucker of Somerset. Bellarmine's dean's list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Tucker is a freshman Sports Administration major.
Bellarmine University is an independent Catholic university in Louisville, Ky., preparing students for lives of leadership and service to others. Bellarmine offers more than 60 majors, as well as graduate and doctoral degrees. The Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report rank Bellarmine among the nation's best colleges. For more information, visit http://www.bellarmine.edu.
