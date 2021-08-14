Berea College would like to congratulate all students who received a bachelors degree conferred on June 10, 2021.
Students from this area include:
•Haily Davis of Somerset, KY (42501)
•Jose Herrera of Burnside, KY (42519)
•Sarah Whitaker of Monticello, KY (42633)
Additionally, more than 470 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Students from this area include:
•Cameron Brown of Crab Orchard (40419)
•Fig Cook-Vance of Brodhead (40409)
•Grace Hamm of Burnside (42519)
•Allison Jones of Somerset (42501)
•Lucas Melgoza of Somerset (42503)
•Maria Solano of Bronston (42518)
•Daniel Versluys of Science Hill (42533)
•Sarah Whitaker of Monticello (42633)
